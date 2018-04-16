Getty Image

One of LeBron James‘ greatest strengths as a basketball player is his uncanny ability to distribute the ball and make his teammates better. In fact, he’s sometimes unselfish to a fault, according to a certain subset of his detractors. You may recall that, early in his career, he was often criticized for passing up big shots in clutch moments.

LeBron is facing a similar incarnation of that critique after the Cavs’ abysmal loss in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers over the weekend. Only this time, it’s coming directly from his head coach, Tyronn Lue.

Despite the loss, LeBron led the Cavs with a huge triple double — 24 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds — but his first shot attempt didn’t come until the end of the first quarter after the Pacers had already raced out to 17-point lead. Lue is challenging LeBron to come out guns blazing from the opening tip in Game 2 on Wednesday.