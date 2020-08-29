It’s been a historic week around the NBA, as teams and players staged an unprecedented walk-out to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. For the past 72 hours, all the attention has been on the ongoing meetings and negotiations between the players’ union and the Board of Governors about how put more tangible efforts toward social reform.

After agreeing to plan, the playoffs are set to resume this weekend, starting with a three-game slate on Saturday that was originally scheduled for Thursday. The rest of the league business is back on the table as well, as the coaching carousel is in full effect with the Bulls, Pacers, Pelicans and Sixers headlining the most coveted openings around the league.

Many familiar names have emerged in rumors in recent weeks, but according to the latest report, the Sixers have their sights set firmly on Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, who apparently has set something of a steep asking price for his services as he jockeys his way back into a heading coaching position.

Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Lue is the prime candidate for the 76ers coaching job. He’s also a candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, and is monitoring the Chicago Bulls’ coaching vacancy. While he wants $7 million per season, Lue could settle for $5 million to $6 million. The Sixers still owe Brett Brown around $10 million on the final two years of his deal after firing him Monday.

But Lue isn’t the only candidate. Pompey has reported previously that both Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and Rockets development coach John Lucas have expressed interest in the job, as well, either of whom could potentially present compelling cases if Philadelphia decides Lue’s price is prohibitive.

Lue’s championship pedigree with the Cavs in 2016 has made him a top target for several teams in the market for a new head coach, including the Pelicans, who recently parted with Alvin Gentry after a lackluster showing in Orlando and who boast one of the most exciting young stars in a generation in Zion Williamson.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)