Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA season was one that no one in Cleveland will ever forget. That’s not even because the Cavaliers ended up making it to the NBA Finals. Instead, it’s because the team has been at the center of controversy — whether it was related to the roster, on-court performance, or off-court drama — throughout the course of the season.

But all of that was kind of put into context when head coach Tyronn Lue had to leave the team for a medical leave of absence. Sure, basketball is important, but watching the toll that being in the NBA can take on a human reminds you that some things are more important than basketball.

Lue ended up missing some time before returning to the team for their final four games of the regular season. But as Lue told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, he actually felt like he came back a little too early out of an obligation to his team.

When I came back I wasn’t ready, but I knew I only had three more games to coach to get ready for the playoffs, so if I was gonna do it, I had to come back then. I don’t think I was quite ready, but I came back. I wasn’t gonna let those guys go through this: all the pressure, all the stuff that comes with the job. I wasn’t gonna let those guys go through it without me. It wasn’t fair to them. It wasn’t fair to the players, so I knew I had to get back out there. I wasn’t quite ready when I came back, but I feel great now.

Lue also told Spears that he felt like he was starting to feel really good during the team’s final regular season game against the New York Knicks, and that he’s changed up his diet to cut out sweets. Even if he did come back a little too soon, Lue saying he feels like he’s in a good place now is, ultimately, the most important thing.

(Via The Undefeated)