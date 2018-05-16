Tyronn Lue Got Snarky After A Reporter Asked Why Rodney Hood Is Still In The Rotation

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.15.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a seven-point lead into halftime of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics but, from there, everything was downhill for Tyronn Lue and his team. Aside from the stellar play of LeBron James (42 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) and Kevin Love (22 points, 15 rebounds), the Cavaliers received very little from role players up and down the roster and that recipe wasn’t good enough to sustain success on that road.

With that as the backdrop, Lue was prompted about one reserve option, Rodney Hood, after the 13-point loss and he responded in kind.

Hood famously refused to check in during Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors but the Cavs elected not to discipline the former Utah Jazz swingman, instead deploying him in both of the games in Boston. Though Hood hasn’t been singularly horrific, his play also hasn’t added much to the table in Cleveland and the question was reasonable as a result. Still, Lue took great exception and, even if he likely isn’t overjoyed with Hood’s play, his response speaks for itself.

During a third quarter that saw the Celtics outscore the Cavs by a 36-22 margin, there were a few curious lineup choices from Lue and, aside from Hood, some of the reserves (Jeff Green was -17, for instance) struggled mightily in key moments. When the scene shifts back to Cleveland for Game 3, it seems safe to assume that James and Love will receive more help, but the pressure will be on. Based on Lue’s comments, he has no plan to remove Hood from the proceedings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSRodney HoodTyronn Lue

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 7 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP