The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced all sorts of challenges this season, a number of which have been directly related to lingering health issues. The Isaiah Thomas experiment was doomed by a bum hip almost from the beginning, and Kevin Love’s nearly two-month absence because of a broken hand has presented its own set of problems.

Fortunately for the Cavs, Love returned on Monday night against the Bucks and barely missed a beat, but even that was tempered by the troubling news that head coach Tyronn Lue would be taking a leave of absence to deal with chest pain and other health concerns.

In that same statement, it was announced that assistant coach Larry Drew would step in on an interim basis until Lue is slated to return. And though Drew is indeed acting as head coach in his stead, Lue will still reportedly be in charge of lineup decisions.