Tyronn Lue Takes Photo With Fan Wearing Iverson Step Over Shirt (Video)

01.06.15 4 years ago

For a certain age of basketball fan, Allen Iverson is a larger-than-life character. We can remember watching him when we were a senior in high school during his lone 2001 MVP season, and how much we wanted his sad-sack Sixers team to upend Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the NBA Finals. Game 1 of that series was his apex, with Iverson dropping 48 points (on 41 shots) during a miraculous win over the heavily favored Lakers. The most iconic image in the series came when AI burned Tyronn Lue on a step-back baseline jumper in that game, then stepped over him on his way back down the court. The imagery adorns t-shirts these days, and one brazen 76ers fan decided to get a picture snapped with Lue — now an associate head coach with the Cavs — while wearing the shirt during Monday’s game.

Here’s the play and ensuing stepover we’re talking about, in case you weren’t heavily into basketball at the turn of the millennium (we don’t blame you, only us and around four other people were — and they all lived in Los Angeles):

Here’s the image on the shirt of the fan, Rob Mastro:

And here’s his interaction with Lue, who definitely notices the shirt, but takes the whole thing in stride and even smiles for the camera.

While the moment in 2001 is probably etched in Lue’s mind for very different reasons than it is for the Sixers fan he took the picture with, Lue is the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA today, so we’d be smiling too.

(via CSN Philly; video via RoidRage29)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSALLEN IVERSONSmackTyronn LueWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP