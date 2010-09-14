Tyrus Thomas can make history in Charlotte

LSU is a high-powered SEC school that lands top talent season after season, and their basketball program has been known to produce high-flying power dunkers. As far as their NBA success, however, those noted ex-Tigers run the gamut: Shaquille O’Neal is a Hall of Fame lock, whereas Stromile Swift, the No. 2 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, was a bust. Tyrus Thomas sits somewhere in the middle.
During his time at LSU, Tyrus started at power forward after being redshirted as a true freshman. With averages of 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game during the ’05-06 campaign, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Thomas and Glen “Big Baby” Davis led the Tigers to the Final Four, where they would lose to UCLA, and Tyrus decided to bolt for the NBA. The Chicago Bulls snatched him with the 4th pick.
At the end of an up-and-down tenure with the Bulls, Thomas lost his starting spot to rookie Taj Gibson last season thanks to injuries and a sometimes rocky relationship with coaches and management. Around the 2010 deadline he was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats for Flip Murray and a first-round pick.
Even though the “bust” label was placed on Thomas not long into his career, has he really been a bust? I don’t think so.
Thomas’ biggest drawbacks with Chicago were his moody disposition, sullen attitude with the media, inconsistency on defense, and knack for taking too many jumpers when the team wanted him to play at and above the rim. But the real reason for Thomas’ struggles was that he just wasn’t happy in Chicago. There are some people in this world that have to be in the right environment in order to succeed, and during all the trade rumors, not once did you here Tyrus say, “I want to stay in Chicago.”
Literally from the moment he stepped on the floor in a Bobcats uniform, Tyrus was visibly more enthused about his job. In his half-a-season in Charlotte he averaged 10.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.5 blocks, and helped the franchise secure its first-ever playoff berth. Going into free agency he said multiple times that he wanted to stay in Charlotte, and was rewarded with a five-year, $40 million contract.
Head coach Larry Brown believes Thomas can be a star, and you know what? So do I.
Thomas brings tremendous hops and a desire, if not the technique, to play solid defense. He will be given the platform to prove himself, because the Tyson Chandler experiment was a short one and there really isn’t another big-man option in town. Now, four-plus seasons into his career, he is still young, just 24, not quite as raw, and still insanely athletic. He is an unfinished project.
Charlotte is the perfect place for Tyrus to try and remove the “bust” label that surrounds his name. Larry Brown isn’t the type of coach to give up on players — he tried his hardest to make it work with Allen Iverson. This season, Thomas is going to have to learn to make smarter decisions and develop a trustworthy mid-range game. Some players are just late bloomers, and Tyrus has the opportunity to be the best big-man in Charlotte’s short history.
correct me if Im wrong, but wasnt Tyrus Thomas drafted by Portland?..and then I think traded to Chicago for LaMarcus Aldridge?
contrary to belief, I dont think Larry Brown is any good and developing players. I think he’s the opposite. I think he SHATTERS young players confidence.
take larry brown out of the equation. if larry brown is part of the equation to a player being successful, that player is DOOMED!
Tyrus Thomas see Darko and ask for some advice about Larry Brown, or better yet ask Larry Brown why he traded Tim Thomas away for an aging Tyrone Hill in Philly.
@ Heckler, yup he was drafted by Portland and dealt to Chi for Aldridge. Victor Kryhpa was also in the deal and went from Portland to Chi.
I still am not sold on this guy. He has crazy athleticism, but just looks like he doesn’t care sometimes. Out on the break is where he should run like a gazelle, but Brown doesn’t really have his guys run a lot. His perimeter game is okay, but since he doesn’t go in the post his offense is limited to broken plays and offensive rebounds.
Charlotte needs a shotblocker, this dude can do that and do it well. Larry Brown needs vets, he can’t use young guys because he changes him mind every 15 minutes about how he feels about young players.
I was surprised when the Bobcats gave him 40 mil, but I do think he can be a potential star, if he puts in some time. Young kid out of LSU got a bad rap in Chi, and that team was disfunctional from top to bottom. I hope some tough love from LB can turn this kid into an impact player.
He was drafted by portland then trade to chicago for Aldridge on draft day
TRADED…typo
@ Robocop
Ty Hill helped get Philly to the finals, don’t think Tim Thomas helps them get there. Tim Thomas is overrated most definetly.
I would take an “over the hill” legit 4 man over a talented dude who doesn’t work hard.
@Heckler: yuuup, you’re correct – great move by portland
@Macaluso: i love your optimism towards garbage players… first beasley and now tyrus. you should really be in charge of putting together the trashiest starting 5 column. let me help you out, how about we talk about eddy curry’s comeback next
@ thenatural
What a great idea, I’ll keep that one in mind.
@ Joe’s Mama
My point exactly Tyrus Thomas is overrated. They set a value on him on the open market and will soon enough trade him for a veteran who’s talents aren’t worth their bloated contracts at the point in their career (i.e. what Kurt Thomas was 2-3 years ago)
@ thenatural
The overhyped team aka Team Garbage (NBA starters who started games last year who are young enough to show potential that should really not be starting) would include
C Spencer Hawes
PF Michael Beasley
SF Julian Wright
SG Brandon Rush
PG Chris Duhon
@ Robocop
oohhh, I see what you did there.
Okay, I sort of agree then. Both Tim Thomas and Ty Thomas have the same argument going on just at different times. Both are considered “potential stars” but soon they might be considered “overrated”
I see similiarities in how both were looked at in their respective times. High risk/high reward.
I still hope Tyrus can break loose though, he is very electric sometimes. Anyone think he can turn into a Josh Smith type player? That is the closest I think he might get to becoming a “star.” Josh Smith is straight up scary on defense and on the break.
and the bench:
Mike Conley
Dorrell Wright
Randy Foye
Jordan Hill
Marvin Williams
Yi Jianlian
Josh McRoberts
So what kind of history is TT possibly going to make in Charlotte?
@ JA
Read the last line.
I don’t know man – that’s a stretch. That’s like saying I’m “making history” typing on my keyboard.
Besides … Primoz Brezec holds that spot down! haha
@ JA
It might be, but 10 points, 6 rebounds and almost 2 blocks in just 21 minutes and only playing 25 games with Charlotte is a sign to me of what’s to come.
I know a lot of people bash on me about some of my predictions but there really not that far of a stretch.
Brown doesnt give up on players but Tyrus is not Allen Iverson so that comparison doesnt work
Andrew – I’m not trying to hate, but when I read “make history”, I thought “do something huge”. I like Tyrus. And I think that the ‘Cats could have a crazy line-up of
PG: Livingston
SG: Jackson
SF: Wallace
PF: Thomas
C: Diaw/Nazr
Other than the C position, that is a crazy tall/athletic lineup.
Speaking of Bobcats & A.I. Why don’t they sign A.I.?
agree with JA, the headline did not match the post at all
Tyrus just got PAID he dosen’t have to prove anything . His contract is never going to be voided ,his getting 42 million for putting up 10 and 6 . He’s going to coast the rest of his career . Stro Swift 2.0
@ JA and Mess
Like I’ve stated in I think about 5 of my other articles, I don’t put the title on my article when it’s about to get posted on the website.
Macaluso with another goofy article . Tyrus will never be better than Okafor NEVER . Okafor puts up double double’s at the center postion in the West . Tyrus dosen’t even want to be a big man if you watched him play with the BULLS . HE WANTS TO BE A THREE, READ TYRUS’S COMMENTS . HIS CAREER WAS OVER WITH THAT WACK DUNK CONTEST .
He’s not even better than Boris in the post , and trust me TYRUS is not learning post moves over the summer .
Ty has the potential to be great, right now he is just an energy big off the bench. When he is committed to D he is a beast on that end but his offense is slow to catch up. If he can just learn a few post moves and iron out his mid range he may shock a few people. 18/9 to me is his ceiling.
@Andrew
Nice article fam keep up the good work.
If I here another article on his potential.
Good article. I agree that TT and Beasley could become All-Stars.
Always liked Thomas. He had a late growth spurt, kind of like some other late bloomers, e.g. Dennis Rodman. And he seems to elevate his game in the post-season, which in my eyes is huge. As a freshman, I believe he was SEC Tournament MVP or something like that, might have been Southeast Regional MVP. And check his stats for last years playoffs. I don’t think he had a lot of minutes, but was very productive.
I know you didn’t say they could become All-Stars, but that’s how good I think they could be.
You say Stromile Swift is a bust, yet when the Grizzlies started making the playoffs, the team was always better when he was starting or getting big minutes over Pau Gasol or Lorenzen Wright.
Stromile Swift, Tyrus Thomas, and Anthony Randolph are all struggling to find a place in the league because of widespread racism and conservative philosophy.
Look at the coaches that Stromile Swift played for… he had a couple of the most conservative, boring, plodding, and ineffective coaches of all time: Mike Fratello and Jeff Van Gundy, neither of whom has ever been able to win 60 games in a season or a championship ring, yet they are viewed as geniuses.
Being a bay area native, if I expected anything different from the NBA I would be ashamed that the Warriors have 3 white big men who are all lesser players than Stromile Swift, while Stromile is blackballed and overseas in China. David Lee averages 0.5 blocks and only 4 free throw attempts per game despite playing huge minutes. Stromile has averaged more blocks and free throw attempts in a season where he played far fewer minutes per game and had fewer touches.
Andres Biedrins and Lou Amundson have no offensive game to speak of and are not complete players.
Stromile is more aggressive offensive and much more effective defensively than David Lee, and far more versatile than Amundson or Biedrins, yet Swift is playing in China and the three whites play for my local team.