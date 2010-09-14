Tyrus Thomas can make history in Charlotte

LSU is a high-powered SEC school that lands top talent season after season, and their basketball program has been known to produce high-flying power dunkers. As far as their NBA success, however, those noted ex-Tigers run the gamut: Shaquille O’Neal is a Hall of Fame lock, whereas Stromile Swift, the No. 2 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, was a bust. Tyrus Thomas sits somewhere in the middle.

During his time at LSU, Tyrus started at power forward after being redshirted as a true freshman. With averages of 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game during the ’05-06 campaign, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Thomas and Glen “Big Baby” Davis led the Tigers to the Final Four, where they would lose to UCLA, and Tyrus decided to bolt for the NBA. The Chicago Bulls snatched him with the 4th pick.

At the end of an up-and-down tenure with the Bulls, Thomas lost his starting spot to rookie Taj Gibson last season thanks to injuries and a sometimes rocky relationship with coaches and management. Around the 2010 deadline he was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats for Flip Murray and a first-round pick.

Even though the “bust” label was placed on Thomas not long into his career, has he really been a bust? I don’t think so.

Thomas’ biggest drawbacks with Chicago were his moody disposition, sullen attitude with the media, inconsistency on defense, and knack for taking too many jumpers when the team wanted him to play at and above the rim. But the real reason for Thomas’ struggles was that he just wasn’t happy in Chicago. There are some people in this world that have to be in the right environment in order to succeed, and during all the trade rumors, not once did you here Tyrus say, “I want to stay in Chicago.”

Literally from the moment he stepped on the floor in a Bobcats uniform, Tyrus was visibly more enthused about his job. In his half-a-season in Charlotte he averaged 10.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.5 blocks, and helped the franchise secure its first-ever playoff berth. Going into free agency he said multiple times that he wanted to stay in Charlotte, and was rewarded with a five-year, $40 million contract.

Head coach Larry Brown believes Thomas can be a star, and you know what? So do I.

Thomas brings tremendous hops and a desire, if not the technique, to play solid defense. He will be given the platform to prove himself, because the Tyson Chandler experiment was a short one and there really isn’t another big-man option in town. Now, four-plus seasons into his career, he is still young, just 24, not quite as raw, and still insanely athletic. He is an unfinished project.

Charlotte is the perfect place for Tyrus to try and remove the “bust” label that surrounds his name. Larry Brown isn’t the type of coach to give up on players — he tried his hardest to make it work with Allen Iverson. This season, Thomas is going to have to learn to make smarter decisions and develop a trustworthy mid-range game. Some players are just late bloomers, and Tyrus has the opportunity to be the best big-man in Charlotte’s short history.