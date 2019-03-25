Getty Image

Oregon is off to the Sweet 16 as the lone double-digit seed remaining after dispatching 13-seed UC Irvine in the Round of 32 in a 73-54 drubbing on Sunday night.

For a brief moment in the second half, the Ducks looked to be in trouble after they were held scoreless for the first six and a half minutes and the Anteaters pulled ahead. However, Payton Pritchard, Louis King, and the rest came alive once again and pulled away for a comfortable win to send Oregon to a Sweet 16 matchup with Virginia.

There wasn’t a ton newsworthy from the game, given the nature of the final score, but during UC Irvine coach Russ Turner’s press conference he admitted to trash talking King in an effort to throw him off his game. Beyond the fact that it seems a bit bizarre for a coach to join in trash talking a player on the court, Turner’s attempt to get in King’s head was to call him “Louis Queen,” as he somewhat proudly detailed after the game.