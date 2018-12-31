UCLA Fired Steve Alford Amid A Four-Game Losing Streak

12.31.18

On Dec. 22, on the heels of a 14-point loss to Ohio State that knocked his team to 7-5 on the year, UCLA head coach Steve Alford told the media that he coached for an “audience of one,” referencing his faith in a higher power. Now, following a 15-point loss to Liberty, Alford isn’t going to coach for anyone any time soon.

According to a report by Seth Davis of The Athletic, UCLA has decided to fire Alford, as the loss to Liberty marked four losses in a row for a coach who was already feeling the heat heading into the 2018-19 season.

Shortly after noon on Monday, UCLA made it official, handing the reigns over to assistant and former East Tennessee State coach Murry Bartow.

