UConn Continues To Roll; Lamar Odom Going Overseas

UConn wasn’t about to let some team from UNC-Asheville steal their shine on Thanksgiving. The Huskies have now won 16 games in a row, and they can thank everyone they have a backcourt like Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Napier. Those two dominated once again as they both scored 23 points and Napier added seven assists. We’ve had many people – actually most of them have been UConn fans but still – tell us that UConn is just as good as UNC and Kentucky. Those two are considered the two biggest powers in the country by far, and in the public eye have all but wrapped up spots in the championship. Can UConn steal their glory? … The only other top-25 team in play yesterday was No. 20 Florida St., and they beat UMass by 20 … Well, we’ve been waiting all summer for another NBA star to make the jump. It finally happened. He may not be a superstar, but Lamar Odom is definitely a pretty big name. Odom agreed to a deal with Besiktas and will team up with Deron Williams. He’ll join the team as early as next week if the lockout continues. After Kevin Love turned down a similar deal, Odom became the new target after the club decided they needed a big man to pair with their star guard. If you haven’t noticed, Williams has been destroying everyone lately, and dropped a cool 50 just a few days ago. Now with Odom, he has a legit NBA player to play second fiddle (and we know how good Odom is at that). The deal has an opt-out so Odom can return whenever he’d like … Whenever he’d like could be Christmas, or it could be no time at all. Sources say that the two sides will meet again today with an intent to get a deal done so the holiday games can be saved. The problem is there’s almost no wiggle room; also, the players are expecting the owners to make up the space in-between. Where have we heard that one before? … Tyreke Evans is also on his way overseas. The Kings’ guard has agreed to a contract with Virtus Roma, and the deal does have an opt-out clause as well … How bad do some of our fans crave Dime? Check out this ridiculous tweet from one of our Twitter followers: #WeirdThingsToSayDuringSex Did my DIME magazine come in today ? … We love Jeff Green and his confidence, but with the way he’s talking now the Celtics should be expecting big things this season. Green said recently that the real reason why his game sort of tailed off in OKC was because he was overshadowed by the team’s two stars, Westbrook and KD. Okay, we can see that. The problem is he’s in another situation like that in Boston. If you can’t find your spot next to those two, how will you be able to do any better playing with people like Ray Allen and Paul Pierce? For all his talent, it just comes down to how aggressive Green wants to be. He does have the talent. As he says, he can really play this game. But that’s not the only thing that matters. If he wants to stick in Boston, Green needs to get it going this season … And we hit y’all yesterday with the top 10 players who have the most to be thankful for on this holiday. Do you agree with us? … We’re out like our turkey dinners.
T. Evans just sign with Virtus Roma
Breaking news – there will be a basketball season this year. Unfortunately, it will just be a bunch of busted skanks playing topless:
Please just come to an agreement today so we dont have to deal with any more of this ridiculousness. I like how slut #2 thinks people will be amazed by who their coach is because “he was one of the great players in the NBA.” Like it is shocking that any NBA legend would spend so much time with strippers. My money is on Rodman. He would probably do it for free.
“If he wants to stick in Boston, Green needs to get it going this season”
If this lockout lasts the whole year the 3 old wise men might not be there when the next season starts. Even if they do play, their playing days are numbered.
how come we dont have updates on players like adam morrison or sonny weems on their euro adventures? lesser names but they actually had the balls to just play overseas.
@Jzsmoove – Because we didn’t care about them in the NBA. Out of sight out of mind.
I care about Adam Morrison.
LOL @ F&F. I don’t know that those guys had the balls to go overseas as much as they couldn’t really get an NBA deal or got a ton more $$$ to play over there.
Here is how my morning is going so far…
Me: Hey babe? Why is there a guy at our door at 7:30?
Her: Oh! It’s the tree trimmers!
Me: Tree trimmers…
Her: Yeah. They needed to be cut.
Me: OK. Did they need to be cut at 7:30, the day after Thanksgiving?
Her: Well, you have to work next week so this is the best time.
Me: I have to work today, tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday, then I am done.
Were the trees going to fall and kill us before Wednesday?
Her: OK, I am going to go (do all kinds of fun shit) because you are cranky.
Awesome. That brings me to where I am now, venting on Dime. So remember how I had to give the sperm sample a week or so ago? Well her doc calls and says “I want to talk to both of you” and she starts flipping out. I got the “you never go to the doctor/you don’t take care of yourself/this has to be something so bad” talk. She thinks I am going to die but she won’t take a day off from kickboxing to go in next week. So I call the doctor and we talk about what is wrong with my boys. She tells me that there are plenty of them, they look healthy, but they are “very fragile and not that bright”. I explain that I am all of that stuff, and we go into my background.
Do you do drugs?
No.
Do you work out?
Yeah, I lift.
Stay off of the bike.
I don’t ride the bike.
Do you drink?
Yeah.
How much?
How much…
How much do you drink a week?
Well, it’s more of a thing when I hang out with the guys. Like we have softball, and we hang out before the game and we’ll go through a dozen or so. Then Friday comes and we go through another dozen. And if I golf on the weekend we hit another dozen or so.
That’s pretty ba.. wait, total or each?
Each. I probably have at least 50 beers a week, but 40+ of them are Thursday-Sunday.
Oh my god. Yeah, stop doing that and give another sample in 2 months.
Can you tell ___ that I don’t have cancer and I’m not going to die?
Yeah, but quit being an idiot. Your liver will kill you before cancer.
So I’m shooting blanks, have to quit drinking (easy), have to jerk off into a cup again in January (not easy), and I have to listen to chainsaws for the rest of the morning. Please forgive me if I don’t give two shits about how Sonny Weems and Adam Morrison are playing overseas.
Sorry about that, but jzsmoove said “had the balls” and I lost it.
damn big island needs the nba back more then i do
Fuck the werld. I’m just in need of basketbawl.
didnt think i’d get blasted for being a basketball fan. yeah i appreciate a morrison and a weems. i’m jus saying odom, deron williams, morrison and weems shit the same shit. most likely smell the same too, jus like mine and yours.