UConn Continues To Roll; Lamar Odom Going Overseas

UConn wasn’t about to let some team from UNC-Asheville steal their shine on Thanksgiving. The Huskies have now won 16 games in a row, and they can thank everyone they have a backcourt like Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Napier. Those two dominated once again as they both scored 23 points and Napier added seven assists. We’ve had many people – actually most of them have been UConn fans but still – tell us that UConn is just as good as UNC and Kentucky. Those two are considered the two biggest powers in the country by far, and in the public eye have all but wrapped up spots in the championship. Can UConn steal their glory? … The only other top-25 team in play yesterday was No. 20 Florida St., and they beat UMass by 20 … Well, we’ve been waiting all summer for another NBA star to make the jump. It finally happened. He may not be a superstar, but Lamar Odom is definitely a pretty big name. Odom agreed to a deal with Besiktas and will team up with Deron Williams. He’ll join the team as early as next week if the lockout continues. After Kevin Love turned down a similar deal, Odom became the new target after the club decided they needed a big man to pair with their star guard. If you haven’t noticed, Williams has been destroying everyone lately, and dropped a cool 50 just a few days ago. Now with Odom, he has a legit NBA player to play second fiddle (and we know how good Odom is at that). The deal has an opt-out so Odom can return whenever he’d like … Whenever he’d like could be Christmas, or it could be no time at all. Sources say that the two sides will meet again today with an intent to get a deal done so the holiday games can be saved. The problem is there’s almost no wiggle room; also, the players are expecting the owners to make up the space in-between. Where have we heard that one before? … Tyreke Evans is also on his way overseas. The Kings’ guard has agreed to a contract with Virtus Roma, and the deal does have an opt-out clause as well … How bad do some of our fans crave Dime? Check out this ridiculous tweet from one of our Twitter followers: #WeirdThingsToSayDuringSex Did my DIME magazine come in today ? … We love Jeff Green and his confidence, but with the way he’s talking now the Celtics should be expecting big things this season. Green said recently that the real reason why his game sort of tailed off in OKC was because he was overshadowed by the team’s two stars, Westbrook and KD. Okay, we can see that. The problem is he’s in another situation like that in Boston. If you can’t find your spot next to those two, how will you be able to do any better playing with people like Ray Allen and Paul Pierce? For all his talent, it just comes down to how aggressive Green wants to be. He does have the talent. As he says, he can really play this game. But that’s not the only thing that matters. If he wants to stick in Boston, Green needs to get it going this season … And we hit y’all yesterday with the top 10 players who have the most to be thankful for on this holiday. Do you agree with us? … We’re out like our turkey dinners.

