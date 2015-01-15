UK Newspaper Confuses Dikembe Mutombo For ‘Melo

Above is a picture of Prince Harry of Wales, and former four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dikembe Mutombo. The British rag, The Sun, used the above picture in a tweet about Prince Harry meeting…Carmelo Anthony because today the Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Southeast London’s O2 Arena today at 3 p.m. ET. The mistaken identity on Twitter is pretty sad.

Here’s an actual picture of Prince Harry and Carmelo Anthony from yesterday where they teamed up in London to host the first Coach Core graduation as part of the partnership between the NBA and the Royal Foundation.

Yet here’s the tweet by The Sun, since deleted, but captured by our friends at BroBible:

Pretty big mixup, but it’s The Sun, basically the US Weekly of the United Kingdom.

Dikembe sat next to Harry’s brother, Prince William, at Nets game this year, so that might’ve been where they set up Mt. Mutombo’s chill session with William’s brother.

Anyways, Harry and ‘Melo — not Dikembe — teamed up at St. James Palace yesterday to present the first graduates from The Royal Foundation’s Coach Core programme with their certificates.

They met with the graduating apprentices before joining the formal graduation where Harry spoke. They were joined by John Amaechi, one of the first English basketball players to play in the NBA and, “the leading advocate for the power of good sports coaching.” Amaechi is also well known for the courage he displayed after his basketball-playing career.

Rather than get entangled in The Sun‘s offensive foul-up, here’s more about the Coach’s Core Program, per the NBA’s release:

Coach Core is a programme developed by The Royal Foundation, in response to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s shared aim to inspire young people through sport. The Coach Core model – a year’s apprenticeship – aspires to produce well qualified sports coaches to work in the community. The apprentices learn technical sport skills alongside an inclusive and holistic approach to coaching, with an emphasis on employability and mentoring skills. The apprentices then become coaches who are able to motivate and inspire other young people through sport – Coach Core is intended to benefit not just the apprentices but also those young people who are subsequently then coached by the apprentices. The programme has helped young people from disadvantaged communities; who had dropped out of school; who were unemployed; who were struggling to find positive opportunities to gain qualifications, confidence, transferable life skills and employment. The Coach Core London programme in partnership with the Greenhouse Charity was launched in July 2012 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at a sports festival at Bacon’s College, Rotherhithe, London, prior to the 2012 Olympic Games. Glasgow Life and The Royal Foundation, supported by The Hunter Foundation, launched the Scotland Coach Core pilot in April 2013 with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. To date, The Royal Foundation has three Coach Core pilot programmes running in London, Glasgow and New York.

Pretty cool partnership, so hopefully thats the biggest takeaway from the Sun‘s mistake on Twitter.

