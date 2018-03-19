UMBC’s NCAA Tournament Run Ended On Sunday At The Hands Of Kansas State

03.18.18 23 mins ago

Opening weekend of the 2018 NCAA Tournament was an exercise in insanity. Double-digit seeds (Syracuse and Loyola-Chicago) made runs to the Sweet 16, Nevada executed a 22-point comeback in the second half to pull off an upset and, before that, Buffalo and Marshall pulled off what would be described as incredibly impressive upset victories. With that said, the biggest story of them all was the work of the UMBC Retrievers, who eviscerated No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the opener to make history as the first No. 16 seed ever to advance to round two.

That victory spawned reactions from every corner of the sporting world and even created something of a social media sensation from the program’s own Twitter account. Unfortunately, though, UMBC’s run stalled on Sunday evening, as the underdogs were unable to recapture the magic in what became a 50-43 loss to No. 9 seed Kansas State.

There was real excitement in the early going, when UMBC took a 7-0 point lead and flashed signs of the defensive potency that helped to topple Virginia. In fact, Kansas State did not score a single point until the 13:40 mark of the first half but, in retrospect, the Retrievers needed to build a larger lead than the seven-point margin that came with that effort.

