A UMBC Player Compared Beating A No. 1 Seed To Winning In ‘Fortnite’ For The First Time

The long odds of a No. 16 knocking off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament were finally overcome on Friday night as the UMBC Retrievers made history, stunning Virginia in one of the most remarkable college basketball games in history.

As the NBA world melted down over the upset just like everyone else, America quickly got to know about the school from Maryland that shocked the country by beating the best defensive team in the nation by 20 points. The school’s athletics Twitter account had a great time with the win, but so did the players afterwards, basking in the glory of their historic accomplishment.

Jairus Lyles was a revelation for the Retrievers, as was 5-foot-8 senior guard K.J. Maura in leading UMBC to one of the all-time great upsets in NCAA Tournament history. While they starred on the court, the quote of the night came from junior Nolan Gerrity in the locker room.

