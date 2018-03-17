UMBC’s Upset Of Virginia Had NBA Players In Shock Just Like Everyone Else

#NBA #Twitter
03.17.18 25 mins ago

Getty Image

History that some thought might never happen finally did on Friday night, as the No. 16 UMBC Retrievers stunned No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Not only did UMBC win, they blew out one of the best teams in the country, going from tied up at 21 at the half to a stunning 74-54 win in the greatest upset in tournament history.

The UMBC Twitter account had the time of its life during the game, as it should when the Retrievers beat the best defense in the country on Thursday to the tune of 20 points. And the NBA world certainly noticed history being made. While Arizona alums in the NBA were furious when they got upset by Buffalo on Thursday, most of the Association was loving the Retrievers toppling Virginia.

TOPICS#NBA#Twitter
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentNBATwitterumbc retrieversVIRGINIA CAVALIERS

