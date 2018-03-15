Gonzaga Narrowly Escaped A First Round Upset Against No. 13 UNC-Greensboro

03.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The first day of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament nearly got its first big upset on Thursday afternoon, when No. 4 Gonzaga barely got past No. 13 UNC Greensboro to open the day in Boise.

Gonzaga got the 68-64 win after a wild closing stretch that saw the Zags on the ropes in the final minutes before freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. hit a huge three inside 30 seconds to go to put Gonzaga in front for good.

The Southern conference regular season and conference champions put up an impressive fight in a game that saw a number of ties down the stretch, thanks to Greensboro continuing to find ways to find space against the Zags. Gonzaga, meanwhile, struggled from three, going just 5-for-23 behind the arc. That’s a formula for an upset, especially when UNC-Greensboro sophomore forward James Dickey (10 points) got going late.

