Uncertainty ahead for the Lakers

This was supposed to be Jordan Farmar‘s season to shine. Having earned some decent playoff and Finals experience in ’08, the third-year pro would conceivably establish himself as a quality NBA point guard in ’09, maybe even steal Derek Fisher‘s starting job by midseason, and set himself up for a long-term contract extension at the beginning of next season.

Didn’t work out that way. Bothered by injuries and inconsistency, Farmar’s numbers dropped across the board. In 18 minutes per (two less than last season), he averaged six points and a couple of assists, hitting 39 percent from the field and a gross 58 percent at the line.

And in the playoffs, Farmar has dropped off the map. In the Lakers’ first two games against the Jazz, Phil Jackson has only seen fit to play Farmar three minutes a night. Granted, Farmar is dealing with tendinitis his pinky toe, so maybe Phil is just limiting his minutes to spare him for the later rounds, but all season long he’s underachieved.

Whether it’s merely a matter of Farmar not being healthy, of him falling out of favor with Phil, or that he really has taken steps back in his development, Farmar’s status as the team’s point guard of the future is uncertain. And it looks like the Lakers don’t have a long-term answer at the position.

Farmar is under contract for $1.9 million next year, an easy trade if L.A. wants to make it. The 22-year-old is eligible for an extension early next season, and if he’s not extended, will be a restricted free agent in 2010. Fisher is on the books for $5 million next year, an expiring deal.

So what’s their move? The draft is a longshot; L.A. has the 29th pick in the first round, and the 42nd and 59th spots in the second. This year’s point guard class is deep, and maybe a guy like Patty Mills or Jeff Teague will fall into the Lakers’ lap, but there’s no guarantee a future starting PG will be on the board for them.

If the Lakers plan to re-sign Lamar Odom and/or Trevor Ariza (or Josh Powell), they won’t have enough money to sign a good point guard, so the best option would either be to explore a trade or just hope Farmar comes around.

It’s not something to overly worry about now — not with a championship in their sights. But it’s something the Lakers need to think about for their future.