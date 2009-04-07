UNC’s Best Future Pro

ESPN’s Chad Ford ranks five of UNC’s studs in the Top 60 players in June’s NBA Draft. And ironically, the one who he said is a Top 5 talent, 6-10 lefty freshman Ed Davis, already said that he wants to return to Chapel Hill. But even if Davis is the most attractive prospect coming out of UNC this year, is he the best future pro?



Davis could be spectacular someday, but if he’s going to get there, he really needs to develop. He’s got the physical tools, but his basketball skills are immature; he doesn’t finish with his right hand, he’s reluctant to shoot outside of 7 feet, and he weighs as much as Kevin Martin. The sky is the limit, but there are a number of factors that need to fall into place if Davis is to realize his potential.

On the other hand, there are two guys on this roster who are going to be impact players from day one in the League. Even if Danny Green is ranked 64th by Ford right now, he’s got the tools to be a James Posey-type contributor. He’s 6-6, has a great motor, straps up on defense, and can shoot from 24 feet. He’s also an underrated athlete, who can really crash the glass. I’d say that he’s the prize of the second round.

The other top talent has got to be Wayne Ellington. He might have helped his draft stock more than anyone else in the Tournament, looking like an elite marksman despite going against some of the nation’s best defenders. I thought that Michigan State’s Travis Walton would really keep him in check in the title game. But Walton didn’t make a damn bit of difference. Ellington stands at 6-6, and wasn’t fazed by the smaller defender, even if he was more athletic.

There was one play during the first half when UNC was really putting the hurt on Michigan State, Ellington ran Walton through the hamster wheel, caught a pass on the wing, elevated and squared his shoulders mid-air before whapping a three. He’s the kind of shooter who doesn’t need to re-set the ball before he lets it go. Wherever he catches it, he simply hoists. It makes for a super-quick release.

Naming Ellington, Green and Davis leaves out the two most productive college players on this team, Lawson and Hansbrough. Despite my man-crush on Psycho T, I’m a realist about his NBA career. I think he has a spot and a job, but I don’t think he’ll be anything spectacular. (I’m also OK with the idea that someone can have a great college career and not be a wonderful pro. That doesn’t mean they’re a bum.)

Lawson is a complete blur, but as somebody said last night, he only has one speed – supersonic. I’ve never seen him pull up in the lane and float a tear drop over someone’s head – it’s to the tin and that’s it. I still think that he can be a really good player in the League, but right now, I’m taking Ellington as my No. 1 from the Tar Heels.