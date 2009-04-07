UNC’s Best Future Pro

ESPN’s Chad Ford ranks five of UNC’s studs in the Top 60 players in June’s NBA Draft. And ironically, the one who he said is a Top 5 talent, 6-10 lefty freshman Ed Davis, already said that he wants to return to Chapel Hill. But even if Davis is the most attractive prospect coming out of UNC this year, is he the best future pro?
Davis could be spectacular someday, but if he’s going to get there, he really needs to develop. He’s got the physical tools, but his basketball skills are immature; he doesn’t finish with his right hand, he’s reluctant to shoot outside of 7 feet, and he weighs as much as Kevin Martin. The sky is the limit, but there are a number of factors that need to fall into place if Davis is to realize his potential.
On the other hand, there are two guys on this roster who are going to be impact players from day one in the League. Even if Danny Green is ranked 64th by Ford right now, he’s got the tools to be a James Posey-type contributor. He’s 6-6, has a great motor, straps up on defense, and can shoot from 24 feet. He’s also an underrated athlete, who can really crash the glass. I’d say that he’s the prize of the second round.
The other top talent has got to be Wayne Ellington. He might have helped his draft stock more than anyone else in the Tournament, looking like an elite marksman despite going against some of the nation’s best defenders. I thought that Michigan State’s Travis Walton would really keep him in check in the title game. But Walton didn’t make a damn bit of difference. Ellington stands at 6-6, and wasn’t fazed by the smaller defender, even if he was more athletic.
There was one play during the first half when UNC was really putting the hurt on Michigan State, Ellington ran Walton through the hamster wheel, caught a pass on the wing, elevated and squared his shoulders mid-air before whapping a three. He’s the kind of shooter who doesn’t need to re-set the ball before he lets it go. Wherever he catches it, he simply hoists. It makes for a super-quick release.
Naming Ellington, Green and Davis leaves out the two most productive college players on this team, Lawson and Hansbrough. Despite my man-crush on Psycho T, I’m a realist about his NBA career. I think he has a spot and a job, but I don’t think he’ll be anything spectacular. (I’m also OK with the idea that someone can have a great college career and not be a wonderful pro. That doesn’t mean they’re a bum.)
Lawson is a complete blur, but as somebody said last night, he only has one speed – supersonic. I’ve never seen him pull up in the lane and float a tear drop over someone’s head – it’s to the tin and that’s it. I still think that he can be a really good player in the League, but right now, I’m taking Ellington as my No. 1 from the Tar Heels.
Yeah i’d also take Wayne in the 12-20range in the draft…He looks like he could be a Nick Young type scorer off the bench.I hope they both don’t end up being bench gunners and have the chance to shine in starter role
Wayne Ellington is 6-4 which is an issue if he is going to play SG in the NBA. He is a great shooter but due to his size he will be a Rashad McCants type player.
UNC doesn’t really have any superstar prospects bu Deon Thomson has a nice low post game.
I personally think that Danny Green has the skill set to be like the another Danny, Danny Granger. Yes he gives up two inches to Granger, but, his shooting skill, strength, athleticism, defense, and willingness to crash the boards and get physical would put him over Ellington in my book. Though I understand the Posey reference, I feel that Green has much more athleticism and strength than Posey. If Green works hard, he can be a star in the league.
Lawson is gonna be a really good pro… IQ, strength, speed, and patience he has going for him. May not come right in and be huge difference, but he’ll definitely be a very valuable player on any team he plays for. Disagree with the whole “only one speed” description. I do worry about him guarding people though(height).
Danny Green = George Lynch + James Posey
Danny Green is the sane Ron Artest if he adds some strength.
Kobeef …. Being a Rashad McCants type player isn’t a good thing in the NBA.
There are some real athletes on the bench who weren’t ready to contribute to UNC this season because they were so experienced and deep.
Tyler Hansbrough is a bum, btw. He’ll be a garbage man in the NBA, but without the athleticism.
Lawson will be a liability on defense in the NBA. Decent college guards have had their way with him this season. Just imagine how that translates in the League? Bad news. The reason for his mediocre defense is that he isn’t fast laterally; he is a blur going north-south, but his lateral quickness is lacking.
If Matt Bonner can get minutes on the Spurs, Hansbrough can get minutes somewhere. That’s all I’m sayin’.
bonner has an outside shot, which is why he gets minutes. Hansbrough doesn’t have that range, nor any of the athletic skills needed to be more than a garbage man. At best, he is the next Brian Cardinal. He is tenacious, but that is all he has. I appreciate his heart, but can’t stand him and look forward to him being dunked on time and time again (if he gets in long enough) while he holds his face in that “I gotta shit and I don’t know where a bathroom is” pose.
I didn’t know Ellington was 6-6…that changes my perception of him. He can be a solid maybe Dell Curry type NBA player maybe even better. Reggie Miller or Rip Hamilton type. I like Danny Green though I think he’s got a lot of potential. And I was really impressed with Ed Davis…he definitely has the raw skills to do the job. If he puts on weight and polishes his game he has potential to be a problem. I don’t have much faith in Psycho T I think he’s the next Mark Madsen and Lawson is too short for my liking. We’ll see.
Finally, someone who sees what I see in Danny Green. When it’s all said and done, Green will be the elite NBA’er from this team. Regarding Lawson and the teardrop – you must have forgotten about his game-winning three point teardrop against FSU ([www.youtube.com]). And totally agree with you about Hansbrough. Great, great college player and who cares after that. A great NBA career is not needed to justify a great college career. The HOF is full of great college players who didn’t do much in the Pros (see: Sampson, Ralph).
you have to be kidding .
green is by far the worst pro talent on that team.
he is to slow and mechanical. no way that guy is even a semi decent pro.
the deon thompson kid is nasty in my opinion. yeah he can only goes right with his back to the basket but kids got grit.
Wayne aint 6’6 he like 6’4 and he got a chance to be a good pro because his J is water.Lawson I dont know about.Danny Green is a fucking bum.Tyler is a Mark Madson clone,so expect him to be a important banger in practice and to do a funny dance when the Cavs win the chip next year.
HE WILL DO SO WELL, HE ONLY COULD GET BETTER, WORK HARD ON HIS GAME AND BECOME A STEVE SMITH/KOBE
Yeah, Wayne isn’t 6’6″…but i understand what you are saying as for Ty Lawson..i don’t think he’s anywhere near a bust or one style type of guy. He can change speeds and really is an unstoppable point guard..the first real unstoppable point guard in college since Chris Paul to be frank. This is one of those guys that makes a crazy difference in everything he does. Ed Davis with some help of strength and conditioning can really be explosive of the floor and really make a difference in any case. Wayne will be like an Allan Houston.
So 47% from 3, 3.5/1 assists to TO’s, 1/1 steal to TO’s, blazing speed and the strength and ability to go all the way to the hoop and finish despite being undersized gets you nothing? The guy fills a stat sheet like a fat kid fills his mom’s grocery cart. If the predictions are true, I think Lawson will be the “steal” of the draft. The rest will most likely end up 10-20mpg/10-15ppg dime-a-dozen pros.
I agree on Ellington. I think he has the most potential out of all of them. Lawson right after that though, cause his quickness can be devastating (see tony parker, cp3). the big guys in college that are dominant dont always translate to the nba cause everybody’s tall! lol, but speed is speed, and a quick release is still a quick release. i’d love for the sixers to pick up either of those two for their backcourt. psycho T will flourish if he goes to a real team, not a collection of selfish players. but by flourish i mean solid 10-8-1 guy down the line.
Don’t ya’ll think Lawson will be better then Felton?
My vote is Lawson then Ellington.
LOL to the fact that Henderson gets not even one ounce of mention.
WAYNE IS THE BEST!!!! WATCH AND SEE!