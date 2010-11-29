UNC’s Harrison Barnes Is The Next Carmelo Anthony

Following a year of disappointment that ended without an invite to the Big Dance, North Carolina is still left scratching their heads after a 4-2 start this season. The hype around this year’s Tar Heels surrounds the arrival of Harrison Barnes, the 6-8 versatile small forward who was seen by most as the No. 1 player coming out of high school. Story sound familiar? Barnes is in a similar situation as Carmelo Anthony during the 2002-03 season when he arrived at Syracuse. The Orangemen were coming off a 2001-02 season where they went 23-13 and also missed the tourney.
At Syracuse, Anthony joined a very young team with one senior and had to mature quickly, which he did while carrying them to the Promised Land and winning the school’s first NCAA title. Like ‘Melo, Barnes is capable of playing every position on the court and he’ll have to show the same versatility and leadership to yield the same success. The Tar Heels are also a very young team. There are no seniors within UNC’s 10-man rotation, and junior Tyler Zeller has spent most of his college basketball career on the injury list. The thing that baffles people most about UNC’s struggles is that they’ve had seven McDonald’s All-Americans each of the past two seasons, but Roy Williams has yet to get everyone on the same page.
Barnes has more than just this season to carry on his back – he has a program to maintain and stay competitive for the sake of future recruiting classes as well. Hated rival Duke sits only eight miles away, and they’re favored to win back-to-back National Championships. Not to mention, Coach K just reached 800 wins and his recent success at the professional level has given him a recruiting edge because he can offer the top players distinct NBA preparation.
As a UNC graduate who attended from 2004 to 2008 and lived nearby in 2009 – a stretch where UNC made three Final Four appearances and won it all in 2005 and 2009 – I can attest to the current frustration and panic that surrounds the program. The word “savior” may be an understatement in relation to the expectations Tar Heel fans have for Harrison Barnes and UNC’s return to the top of college basketball. Experts had the same expectations before the start of the season after they surprised many people by selecting Barnes as the first freshman ever be placed on the AP Preseason All-American Team.
Barnes obviously hasn’t showed us what he’s fully capable of, averaging only 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game so far. Where his situation differs from Anthony’s is that he may not be playing with the same mindset and motivation that ‘Melo had during his lone season at Syracuse. Barnes has mentioned on multiple occasions that he’s not going to be a “one and done” player, although a lot changes in a year. Also, with an NBA lockout looming on the horizon, Barnes has even more reason to return next season. When ‘Melo was a freshman, there was never a question that he’d forego his sophomore season at Syracuse to enter the NBA Draft.
Looking ahead, UNC plays non-conference games against Illinois, Kentucky and Texas in the next month before jumping into an always competitive ACC schedule. While it’s still too early to panic, Barnes needs to be in the mindset of “Now.”
What do you think?
no
Barnes is not Carmelo. UNC looks terrible. its a shame that Roy Williams has that team looking like Duke should.
r u fkn kidding me have you seen barnes play he sucks for an all american if he is the next carmelo nothing about his play has showed that unless you counting high school in iowa ( yeah right) he may become a good player but right now he looks like jv player that just moved up to varsity the boy is shell shocked
The big difference why Dukes a lot bettter now than UNC is because Coach K recruits good talented players with higher basketball IQs unlike Roy Williams who gets really talented players but with low or average basketball IQs
If I could post the “C’Mon son” gif, I’d post it right now
Love the comparison. I mean, he’s definitely in a similar situation and their games are similar. Why not? Barnes even seems to have a better attitude at this point. He isn’t saying that Barnes is guaranteed to follow in his footsteps or that he’s guaranteed to average +20 ppg. It’s just a simple comparison, nothing worth getting worked up about.
Plus, the season just started, so don’t count UNC out just yet…
gotta love the “expert” opinions on the dime comments section lol. agreed lucas
@ Lucas and Truth
agree! good comparison; still early in the season and he has a lot to learn. once UNC starts understanding their offensive roles, the team will be great.
sweetvomit,
I guess that is why coach K recruited Harrison Barnes. Come on they recruit A lot of the same players
This article sucked. In now way does it show any tangible similarities between Harrison Barnes and Carmelo Anthony. Just that they both joined a team that had struggled the year before and came in as highly touted freshman.
I guess when you have to get something in before the deadline…
I hope the writer isn’t a representative of the Journalism school at UNC. Ugh.
as the espn football crew would say,”CMON MAN!!”
thats a insult to melo.
Ultra Fail. I bet this seemed like a good idea two weeks ago. Then, he played.
Yea, sure.. why not compare him to Larry Bird as well. Both came out of small hick towns….
Yowsa. Comparing him to Melo already? One of the best scorers in the world? Thats a huge stretch.
Through their first six games:
Barnes: 11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 35% FG, 4 steals.
Anthony: 24.8 ppg, 10 rpg, 50% FG, 13 steals.
Yup, I’d say they’re pretty much the same guy.
The title doesn’t always determine the meaning of the writing. If you read it, Barnes is the next Melo based on their situations at this point in their careers. “Barnes obviously hasn’t showed us what he’s fully capable of, averaging only 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game so far”. Thanks for repeating the stats that are already in the post. That’s there to say he definitely isn’t playing like Melo. Just saying *kanye shrug*