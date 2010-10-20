Undefeated Jazz shut down Kobe; Amar’e Stoudemire blows up

You know it’s bad when you shoot 2-for-13 and it actually might have helped your preseason percentages. But that’s where Kobe Bryant is at this point. Against Utah last night, not even the presence of Raja Bell could get Kobe (7 pts, 23 mins) to pick up his game. The Jazz remained unbeaten so far this preseason with the 82-74 win in a game that was as uneventful as a Keanu Reeves performance … Sacramento took out the Clippers with a 96-94 win on a driving Tyreke Evans (17 pts, 7 asts) layup with under two seconds to play. Because they rested Blake Griffin all night and Eric Gordon for the second half, L.A. went to Al-Farouq Aminu when they needed a big shot, and he got a banker trey to tie it just before Evans put an end to the night. Evans blew past Randy Foye easily and twisted his body around three L.A. defenders in mid-air to score. He seriously looked like he could have done it in his sleep … And because the Clippers are the Clippers, their last possession resulted in Foye not being able to get off a halfcourt heave because he ran into his own teammates … What is everyone’s over/under on the average amount of T’s per game this season? We think there was at least a dozen last night. David Stern must be gearing up for some serious NBA Cares work with all of that extra cake from the suspensions he will surely be handing out … In Detroit’s win over Washington, Rodney Stuckey slapped around anyone who was guarding him, dropping 34 points. If the rumors are true that Magic Johnson is going to buy a piece of the Pistons, would he and Joe Dumars be able to get on the court right now and beat Detroit’s backcourt 2-on-2? … Would the Knicks give up their rising Rooster, Danilo Gallinari, to get Carmelo Anthony? Sounds like it’s a yes, according to the New York Daily News … It’s looking more and more like Cleveland will bring Antawn Jamison off the bench to start the season, a sixth-man role the vet is used to. Jamison says he will be happy in any role as long as they are winning. The only problem? Well, you know … Too bad the Cavs can’t play Philly every night, as they took out the Sixers on Tuesday behind J.J. Hickson‘s 22 and 11 boards … While there is already a cloud of doubt beginning to form over just what kind of player he can become, there is little doubt that Evan Turner knows his place. Check out this video of Turner and Andre Iguodala. Take notes, Dez Bryant … The Suns barely snuck past the Warriors last night, 92-87. Interesting matchup: After all of those years with multiple All-Stars, the Suns are trotting out a lineup that basically is Golden State’s, but with Steve Nash instead of Monta Ellis running it … The night after LeBron set the NBA preseason high this year with 33 points, Amar’e Stoudemire went off for 39 points against the Nets, plus 11 rebounds in New York’s win. We’re thinking this up-and-down thing is going to be Ray Felton‘s M.O. in NY. The other night we watched Felton play and he wasn’t particularly impressive or memorable. Last night he was orchestrating sh*t like Swizz Beatz, making some sick passes on his way to 13 points and 11 dimes … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Kevin Love‘s 28 points and 11 boards wasn’t enough to overcome Roy Hibbert, who went off for 27, 16 and 6 assists in the Pacers win; and Jeff Green scored 29 in a loss to Denver … Doc Rivers underwent minor throat surgery yesterday. Hopefully, his recovery process will be smooth, but with so many vocal vets on the Celtics, maybe it is a good thing that Doc won’t be giving any more motivational speeches for the next few days … We’re out like “Let’s let our rings touch.” …