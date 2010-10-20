Undefeated Jazz shut down Kobe; Amar’e Stoudemire blows up

You know it’s bad when you shoot 2-for-13 and it actually might have helped your preseason percentages. But that’s where Kobe Bryant is at this point. Against Utah last night, not even the presence of Raja Bell could get Kobe (7 pts, 23 mins) to pick up his game. The Jazz remained unbeaten so far this preseason with the 82-74 win in a game that was as uneventful as a Keanu Reeves performance … Sacramento took out the Clippers with a 96-94 win on a driving Tyreke Evans (17 pts, 7 asts) layup with under two seconds to play. Because they rested Blake Griffin all night and Eric Gordon for the second half, L.A. went to Al-Farouq Aminu when they needed a big shot, and he got a banker trey to tie it just before Evans put an end to the night. Evans blew past Randy Foye easily and twisted his body around three L.A. defenders in mid-air to score. He seriously looked like he could have done it in his sleep … And because the Clippers are the Clippers, their last possession resulted in Foye not being able to get off a halfcourt heave because he ran into his own teammates … What is everyone’s over/under on the average amount of T’s per game this season? We think there was at least a dozen last night. David Stern must be gearing up for some serious NBA Cares work with all of that extra cake from the suspensions he will surely be handing out … In Detroit’s win over Washington, Rodney Stuckey slapped around anyone who was guarding him, dropping 34 points. If the rumors are true that Magic Johnson is going to buy a piece of the Pistons, would he and Joe Dumars be able to get on the court right now and beat Detroit’s backcourt 2-on-2? … Would the Knicks give up their rising Rooster, Danilo Gallinari, to get Carmelo Anthony? Sounds like it’s a yes, according to the New York Daily News … It’s looking more and more like Cleveland will bring Antawn Jamison off the bench to start the season, a sixth-man role the vet is used to. Jamison says he will be happy in any role as long as they are winning. The only problem? Well, you know … Too bad the Cavs can’t play Philly every night, as they took out the Sixers on Tuesday behind J.J. Hickson‘s 22 and 11 boards … While there is already a cloud of doubt beginning to form over just what kind of player he can become, there is little doubt that Evan Turner knows his place. Check out this video of Turner and Andre Iguodala. Take notes, Dez Bryant … The Suns barely snuck past the Warriors last night, 92-87. Interesting matchup: After all of those years with multiple All-Stars, the Suns are trotting out a lineup that basically is Golden State’s, but with Steve Nash instead of Monta Ellis running it … The night after LeBron set the NBA preseason high this year with 33 points, Amar’e Stoudemire went off for 39 points against the Nets, plus 11 rebounds in New York’s win. We’re thinking this up-and-down thing is going to be Ray Felton‘s M.O. in NY. The other night we watched Felton play and he wasn’t particularly impressive or memorable. Last night he was orchestrating sh*t like Swizz Beatz, making some sick passes on his way to 13 points and 11 dimes … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Kevin Love‘s 28 points and 11 boards wasn’t enough to overcome Roy Hibbert, who went off for 27, 16 and 6 assists in the Pacers win; and Jeff Green scored 29 in a loss to Denver … Doc Rivers underwent minor throat surgery yesterday. Hopefully, his recovery process will be smooth, but with so many vocal vets on the Celtics, maybe it is a good thing that Doc won’t be giving any more motivational speeches for the next few days … We’re out like “Let’s let our rings touch.” …
never put Amare and the word “blows up” in the same sentence…
I am so happy the Lakers lost. Let us all do the dance of joy!
I would take Becky Hammon over Diana Taurasi.
yeah, title of smack should be AMARE POW! POW! POW!
on the other hand, Lakers HAVE been slackin but like Gasol said, the REAL judgement starts on the 26th.
Goin fo that 3-peat baby! LA all day err day
Where does the money from all the fines go?
@bigger_daddy Co-fing-sign
Kobe is just going through the motions, opening night he is still going to be Kobe, nobody should be worried yet. Amare will go off on nights i’m sure but Felton not being Nash will catch up with him. If the rumors are true and they get Melo, this Knicks team could get scary.
Also, why not have Melo and Gallo start? I know he is 6’10 but he basically is a SG and maybe his long wingspan can disrupt some SG’s games? It’s not like Wilson Chandler was a stopper anyway.
PG- Felton
SG- Gallo
SF- Melo
PF- Amar’e
C- MOzgov
Thats a pretty stacked team, on paper at least
Yes, offensively they would be pretty stacked. But that lineup combined with D’Antoni’s awesome defensive schemes would also give up like 179 points a game
From what I’ve heard, Gallo is to slow defensively to play small forward, can you imagine how badly he would get raped playing against, Kobe, Wade, Roy, JJ, and etc….?
@ Showtime, yep but they still could go 1-1 with any team offensively. Defensively is a whole different story though…
Like I said, its not like Chandler doesn’t get raped by SG’s so why not just out Gallo there to stretch he floor? Taking him out leaves them with a grand total of ONE knockdown 3 point shooter, which could leave the middle pertty crowded. Both Amar’e and Melo do their work in the low block, Mozgov/Turiaf are only effective close to the basket an Chandler is slasher. What space is everyone gonna have?
Doesn’t matter anyway because New York hasn’t anything of value in a trade for Melo (unless Denver would be cool with Galinari which I doubt) so the only way they could have em both is if Melo comes next offseason. I actually like Galinari but with him, Melo and Amare that’s a lot of defensive liabilities.
But aside from their roster … unless their ‘coach’ starts installing some kind of defense their ceiling are the Suns of 2006 to 2008. Great regular seasons while getting exposed in the playoffs when the games get ugly
Alright, I’m out and putting im some work on My Player
Um, are we forgetting Candance Parker?
@ Stunnaboy2K11
If it comes back to my pick(s) I want Curry/Nash/D-Will/Rondo/Roy/Gasol/Granger/Ellis/Dirk/Westbrook in that order. Seeing how slow the draft is moving I think that should be enough players
No. The Jazz didn’t shut down Kobe. He had a cold shooting night this time around. I saw atleast 4-5 shots which I think he could’ve made without breaking a sweat. Infact, everyone of the starters weren’t even good to say the least. I’m really looking forward to the bench production during the season. And I’m just really hoping Kobe bides his time till his knee becomes 100% to explode…..like usual. :D
I see Alf is makin good on my prediction about covering womens ball lol. But what do u mean by dugout? Wrong sport. Unless u are referring to the nappy dugout lmao. And C.Parker is skinny, what muscles are u afraid of. Becky Hammond is nice, but Diana on that SI cover with that spray tan was down right sexy! @DIME, Clippers may have lost, but i did see a lot of potiential. Kaman and Jordan were eating Cousins alive. And BDavis looked like he was having fun, if thats the case then he’ll be a top 5 pg again and that means problems for the WC guards. Baron, Blake, Eric, Kaman are going to be sick this year barring major injury
@8, that scenario would mean they need to trade Chandler.
i think Chandler is a better option to keep at the end of the day. Gallo is a sharpshooter, and from what I’ve seen he can only shoot open jumpers. But Melo is also a scorer who will make you pay if left open who will make him redundant. Wouldn’t you take this lineup instead?
PG- Felton
SG- Chandler
SF- Melo
PF- Amar’e
C- Mozgov
I’m excited to see the Knicks this year, they won’t get past round 2 at best, will not beat Magic Celtics or the Heat in any series, but will make ESPN highlights plenty times if Felton and Amar’e continues to play like they did yesterday.
“Let’s let our rings touch” hahahahaha
Dez already took 60grand worth of notes, I think he’s done with that.
Oh my gosh the Clippers look terrible. Lone bright spot is Griffin dunking like the court is only 8 ft high. Boom Dizzle acting like preseason is the NBA finals will wear down soon. Aminu game is the only thing thats not ugly, but apparently he comes from a line of Kings in Africa
@Joe’s:
Also, regarding Aminu: “…apparently he comes from a line of Kings in Africa”
How many times this year do you think Clippers commentators bring that shit up. We heard it almost every televised Wake Forest game and we’ll hear it about 10,000 more time this year.
Real Laker fans understand what’s really goin’ on with the Lakeshow. All those offseason moves made by all other teams are for one thing….to compete better. For the Lakers? To WIN ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP AGAIN!!! That’s a different mindset than saying “to win a championship”. Only one other team can remotely come close to saying that and that would be the Celtics. Not the Heat. Not the Magic. Not the Thunder. Could care less about an ESPN highlight or some theatrical “production”. We live in Hollywood! Ever DAY is a production so we don’t NEED to put on shit! EXCEPT…..another ring.
It’s only preseason, but the Jazz proved their off-season changes make them a much tougher match up for the Lakers. Al Jefferson was giving Gasol fits on both sides of the court. The Jazz are bigger and tougher than in previous seasons, and they still have the best PG in the game. The West is up for grabs.