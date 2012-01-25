Under Armour Commemorates Maryland’s Gary Williams

Tonight, the University of Maryland will name the floor of the Comcast Center basketball arena Gary Williams Court to honor the legendary basketball coach before their game against Duke. In recognition of Coach Williams’ achievements and his role in supporting the Under Armour brand, UA developed three special sneakers to commemorate the court dedication. Check ’em out:

Two of the sneakers, the Under Armour Micro G Bloodline and Under Armour Micro G Juke, will be worn by the Terrapins against the Blue Devils tonight. The third shoe, the Under Armour Micro G Funk, was presented to Coach Williams in a special commemorative box (seen above).

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.