Under Armour Dropped A Bold Curry 6 Colorway Honoring Oracle Arena





Under Armour

The Golden State Warriors did not have a happy ending in the final game at Oracle Arena, losing to the Toronto Raptors in six games and watching Klay Thompson suffer an ACL injury in heartbreaking fashion. It was a quiet end to the Warriors’ run at Oracle Arena, a building that saw three NBA titles in Golden State’s modern dynasty and five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Next season will see the Warriors move from Oakland to San Francisco, and Steph Curry and Under Armor paid tribute to Warriors fans and the atmosphere at Oracle with a special colorway of the Curry 6. The ‘Roaracle’ colorway is neon green and red and features a few special touches that pay tribute to the noise fans made over the years in the now-former home of the Warriors.

One fun feature is a crowd meter on the shoe’s midsole, paying tribute to the crowd support and noise Curry’s Warriors saw over the last decade at Oracle Arena.

Under Armour

The crowd meter is also on the shoe’s tongue, and the sockliners on the Roaracle colorway also feature the words “Roar” and “This is Our House.”

Under Armour

The Roaracle colorway drops on June 21 as a limited release that marks Under Armour’s tour across Asia.