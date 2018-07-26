Under Armour Debuted The New HOVR Havoc Basketball Sneaker

Under Armour

Under Armour isn’t as prevalent as the big three sneaker brands on the NBA court, but the company has steadily built its reputation around the league, attracting a solid stable of players led by Steph Curry. The Curry line is by far Under Armour’s most popular hoops sneaker, with the Curry 5 as the latest in that line.

On Wednesday, Under Armour unveiled their newest basketball shoe outside of the Curry line in the HOVR Havoc that will have a presence on the NBA court from many of their younger stars on their hoops roster like Josh Jackson and Dennis Smith Jr. It’s the first Under Armour basketball sneaker with HOVR cushioning technology, that was first unveiled in their running shoes earlier this year.