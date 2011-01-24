Under Armour Micro G Black Ice – Brandon Jennings Invitational Player Exclusives

Last week, we showed you Winter Park (Fla.) High School‘s exclusive version of the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice. But this weekend after playing in the inaugural Brandon Jennings Invitational, they – along with seven other teams – picked up some new colorways of Brandon’s signature shoe.
What do you think?
Tracy McGrady called and he wants his shoes back. T-Mac 6’s to the dot.
HOT!
@T-Mac
No son, you think they do, but they don’t. Still prefer the original, Black, white, red colorways though.