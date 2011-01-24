Under Armour Micro G Black Ice – Brandon Jennings Invitational Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.24.11 8 years ago 3 Comments

Last week, we showed you Winter Park (Fla.) High School‘s exclusive version of the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice. But this weekend after playing in the inaugural Brandon Jennings Invitational, they – along with seven other teams – picked up some new colorways of Brandon’s signature shoe.

What do you think?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

