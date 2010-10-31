Under Armour Micro G Black Ice – Halloween Edition

On the eve of Halloween, Brandon Jennings registered his first career triple-double last night, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And although he didn’t wear these in the game, check out the Halloween edition of the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice.
What do you think?
anyone played in these yet? how do they feel?
^ Amazing!!!!! Best basketball shoes I’ve ever played in; the drop in the ankle provides alot of motion while still supporting you. All around It looks great (have black on black), plays great, and after a week of hard play (outdoors and indoors), shows no signs of wear.
ireally want these shoes
where can u cop these shoes
@ Godot
Not yet, but getting a pair this week.
@ shakashi
You can cop them at Foot Locker.
very nice, cool looking shoes
under armour is wack as fuc! Jordan brand all day