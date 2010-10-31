Under Armour Micro G Black Ice – Halloween Edition

On the eve of Halloween, Brandon Jennings registered his first career triple-double last night, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And although he didn’t wear these in the game, check out the Halloween edition of the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.