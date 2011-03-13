Under Armour Micro G Black Ice – Lincoln vs. Boys and Girls

When Under Armour officially launched basketball last fall, a key component to growing credibility and authenticity for the brand was a commitment to NYC hoops – specifically with Brooklyn PSAL high schools Lincoln and Boys and Girls. Today, these two schools face each other in the PSAL City Championship game at Madison Square Garden. Check out the special version of the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice that they’ll be wearing.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.