Under Armour Micro G Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.03.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

A week ago, we showed you the shoe that Brandon Jennings will be wearing this season: the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice. But in addition to that, Under Armour will also be releasing three other models as well: the Micro G Blur, Micro G Lite and Micro G Fly. Check out a picture of all four after the jump.

Although official prices are not known, all four versions will be available in October.

What do you think?

