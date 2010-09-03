Under Armour Micro G Collection

A week ago, we showed you the shoe that Brandon Jennings will be wearing this season: the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice. But in addition to that, Under Armour will also be releasing three other models as well: the Micro G Blur, Micro G Lite and Micro G Fly. Check out a picture of all four after the jump.

Although official prices are not known, all four versions will be available in October.

What do you think?

