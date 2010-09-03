Under Armour Micro G Collection

A week ago, we showed you the shoe that Brandon Jennings will be wearing this season: the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice. But in addition to that, Under Armour will also be releasing three other models as well: the Micro G Blur, Micro G Lite and Micro G Fly. Check out a picture of all four after the jump.
Although official prices are not known, all four versions will be available in October.
What do you think?
simple and clean- I like ’em
Nice. I like
under armour the newest and hottest brand out right now should receive a strong following after seeing the workout gear and uniforms they’ve been pressing good to see another brand its always good to see competitive when it comes to who wears what and when
Those black and red joints are FIRE!
Altho I wish UA well… to only produce one silhouette with several variations is not doing the different consumers who have different needs as far as width and narrow feet are concerned.
I think this show will be good for some, but not for many. If they produced a sleeker version of this shoe it would be a hit. A tad less bulky goes a long way.