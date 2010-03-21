Under Armour Micro G Fly Mid – Maryland Player Exclusive

If you’re going to see what Michigan State is wearing, you might as well see what their opponent is wearing too. Check out the Under Armour Micro G Fly Mid. While Friday’s game against Houston saw about five different models of unreleased Under Armour basketball shoes, these player exclusives are hot.
What do you think?
are they comfortable?? are the al harrington’s comfortable too?
not bad, not great.
When will these go on sale? Every shoe sight I see them on has them listed as not for sale. Brandon Jenning’s Young Money shoe is nice, but no where to cop it.
Any body know?
LL
very nice! I like!
UA needs to quit dicking around and release this already!
Seeing them in the tourney has whet the appetites of sneakerheads. Now it’s time to feed them!
the sneaker itself is ugly…but the idea of the print around it…isn’t bad at all!
@Logan Light
All UA basketball kicks are scheduled to drop this Fall/Winter.