Under Armour Micro G Fly Mid – Maryland Player Exclusive

If you’re going to see what Michigan State is wearing, you might as well see what their opponent is wearing too. Check out the Under Armour Micro G Fly Mid. While Friday’s game against Houston saw about five different models of unreleased Under Armour basketball shoes, these player exclusives are hot.

What do you think?

