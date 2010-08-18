Under Armour Prototype BB – Greivis Vasquez Player Exclusive

In addition to John Wall, Derrick Favors and Wesley Johnson showing off their kicks yesterday, there were a few other guys with noteworthy footwear. Next up, Memphis Grizzlies guard Greivis Vasquez. After wearing Under Armour last year at Maryland, he decided to stick with ’em. Check out his player exclusive model of the Under Armour Prototype BB in greater detail after the jump.

