Under Armour Prototype BB – Greivis Vasquez Player Exclusive

In addition to John Wall, Derrick Favors and Wesley Johnson showing off their kicks yesterday, there were a few other guys with noteworthy footwear. Next up, Memphis Grizzlies guard Greivis Vasquez. After wearing Under Armour last year at Maryland, he decided to stick with ’em. Check out his player exclusive model of the Under Armour Prototype BB in greater detail after the jump.
Under Armour is doing their thing right now. Growing up Nike was it. If you didn’t have some J’s or something Nike forget about it.
Reebok was ok when A.I. came on but Nike’s are still what I really rock still (occasional K-Swiss).
Now (I am a teacher) it’s crazy, cause just yesterday I was looking and so many kids are rocking the UA muscle shirts, shoes for just daily wear.
If Under Armour plays it right (which they seem to be doing) they can be a serious player shoes wise as time goes on.
That is if UA isn’t bought out by Nike before they can make noise. I love the Under Armour brand and the way they have built the company. In a market where loyalty is not really “real” but forced because of the follower mentality, it’s good to know kids are now rocking UA because that means I have a chance. Nice kicks though for real.
Chris B.
[www.arch-usa.com]
Saying your “Venezuela’s finest” basketball player is like bragging that you have thumbs! Nice kicks though…
Baltimore holla