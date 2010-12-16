Under Armour Prototype I – Greivis Vasquez Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.16.10 8 years ago

Fans of Greivis Vasquez know that he’s been down with Under Armour for a minute. From the University of Maryland in college to the Memphis Grizzlies now in the NBA, Vasquez has been laced with heat. Last time we checked in on his kicks, we showed you the player exclusive model of the Under Armour Prototype BB that he was wearing at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot. Now, check out his exclusive collection of the Under Armour Prototype I that hooks up with the Grizzlies’ unis.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSGREIVIS VASQUEZMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESStyle - Kicks and GearUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Prototype I

