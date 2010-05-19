Understanding Lamar Odom’s Place In History

In last Monday night’s defeat of the Suns, Lamar Odom decided to make this one of the games he displays the all-around skills that make him one of most talented players in the game. Finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds, should we be surprised at his output? As a superstar at Christ the King in New York, nightly SportsCenter highlights of Odom dazzling with his all-world talent were all but guaranteed by those who dubbed him the next Magic Johnson. Heck, the CBA offered him a $100,000 contract to sign with any team. That sounds like LeBron treatment. Nowadays though, it seems you never know what you are going to get on a nightly basis.

At 6-10, it is no secret that Odom has at his disposal an array of skills that any young baller would kill for. There are often times when watching the Lake Show I see Odom pull down a defensive rebound and quickly push the ball up court, blowing by all would-be defenders en route to an easy finish. After this happens, all I can do is shake my head in bewilderment. Along with a handful of players currently in the League that you can name, it is not a far fetched idea to say that Odom is one of the most talented players in the game. In fact, some would even say he is a Top 10 talent in terms of basketball skills alone. But where there’s a blessing, there’s also a curse.

The smooth lefty has career averages of 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. These numbers are solid, but this guy was saving trophy space for All-Star games, All-NBA teams and MVP’s upon entering the League. Just to give a glimpse of his flirtation with greatness consider these examples. In his collegiate debut for Rhode Island, he put up 19 points, 14 boards and nine assists. In his rookie year playing for the Clippers, he finished the year averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. In 2003 with the Heat, Odom averaged 17.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the year. See a theme here? No matter how you look at it, Odom has been solid throughout his career. But he’s been a very good player, not great.

For Lamar, it all seems to be mental. Sometimes you have to wonder if he even realizes the skills he possesses. He keeps coaches, teammates, analysts and fans wanting more, but never has seemed to put it all together for an extended period of time. He seems content to be in the background and do whatever it takes to help his team win, whether it is pulling down 14 boards one night or dazzling with countless images of his patented pull-up jumper. This is an admirable trait, and he has a ring to show for it. That is something that Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Allen Iverson and LeBron James, all Hall of Fame players, can’t say. Still, a spot in Springfield along with championship rings are only fitting for a player with the size and skills of Odom.

With all his talent, is Lamar Odom the best player in the history of the game to never make an All-Star Game? Is he an underachiever, or should we accept him for the solid contributions that he brings?

