Understanding Lamar Odom’s Place In History

In last Monday night’s defeat of the Suns, Lamar Odom decided to make this one of the games he displays the all-around skills that make him one of most talented players in the game. Finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds, should we be surprised at his output? As a superstar at Christ the King in New York, nightly SportsCenter highlights of Odom dazzling with his all-world talent were all but guaranteed by those who dubbed him the next Magic Johnson. Heck, the CBA offered him a $100,000 contract to sign with any team. That sounds like LeBron treatment. Nowadays though, it seems you never know what you are going to get on a nightly basis.
At 6-10, it is no secret that Odom has at his disposal an array of skills that any young baller would kill for. There are often times when watching the Lake Show I see Odom pull down a defensive rebound and quickly push the ball up court, blowing by all would-be defenders en route to an easy finish. After this happens, all I can do is shake my head in bewilderment. Along with a handful of players currently in the League that you can name, it is not a far fetched idea to say that Odom is one of the most talented players in the game. In fact, some would even say he is a Top 10 talent in terms of basketball skills alone. But where there’s a blessing, there’s also a curse.
The smooth lefty has career averages of 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. These numbers are solid, but this guy was saving trophy space for All-Star games, All-NBA teams and MVP’s upon entering the League. Just to give a glimpse of his flirtation with greatness consider these examples. In his collegiate debut for Rhode Island, he put up 19 points, 14 boards and nine assists. In his rookie year playing for the Clippers, he finished the year averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. In 2003 with the Heat, Odom averaged 17.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the year. See a theme here? No matter how you look at it, Odom has been solid throughout his career. But he’s been a very good player, not great.
For Lamar, it all seems to be mental. Sometimes you have to wonder if he even realizes the skills he possesses. He keeps coaches, teammates, analysts and fans wanting more, but never has seemed to put it all together for an extended period of time. He seems content to be in the background and do whatever it takes to help his team win, whether it is pulling down 14 boards one night or dazzling with countless images of his patented pull-up jumper. This is an admirable trait, and he has a ring to show for it. That is something that Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Allen Iverson and LeBron James, all Hall of Fame players, can’t say. Still, a spot in Springfield along with championship rings are only fitting for a player with the size and skills of Odom.
With all his talent, is Lamar Odom the best player in the history of the game to never make an All-Star Game? Is he an underachiever, or should we accept him for the solid contributions that he brings?
forget that, odom does NOT deserve to be in springfield….are you joking me??? not even close. the guys is a bum. who cares about what untapped potential he has- if he doesnt produce on the floor then it really doesnt matter. as everyone loves to say, sports is a mental challenge. if you cant pony up mentally, then youve already lost half the battle and odom just doesnt have that drive to dominate a game.
Lamar is an above average player, but his lack of consistency is what seperates good from great players. He doesn’t have the personality, and seems to be more than content being another piece of the puzzle.
I’d say he underachieved due to the fact of how hyped he was, but in reality he was still a high quality pro player. When it’s all said and done, he’ll have solid numbers and a couple rings. No slouch at all.
Nope he’s the most talented player to never use the most of his talents.
15 and 9 and you think those are all world numbers? The fact he’s never made a all-star game means folks don’t think much of his game and more importantly COACHES don’t feel for him either.
His best season 07/08 puts him 167th by win share for players with 15/9 for a season.
YES HE IS
But its his own doing as far as where hes at.. BBall aint all physical.. Its also a mental sport.. The most mentally sound players usually hold together and have successful, CONSISTENT careers..
LO has had issues and from i understand dude even has NUTRITION issues.. how you gonna push your body to the limit if you aint treatin it right?? just an example..
I love the man but he is the biggest c#$k tease i have ever witnessed in all of my days as a basketball fan..
If he played like he did on Monday or even when Kobe was out we would challenge the 72 win record..
However all that matters at this point in his career is the rings.. so as long he CONTINUES to show in the playoffs he’ll be living up to the billings to me..
Playoffs are all that matter..
Even I have to agree the he doesn’t deserve HOF status . . . we’d like to see him get an All-Star game under his belt first . . if that happens, the league should just quit cuz it’d be OVER!
You guys completely missed the point of that last sentence. He meant that with Lamar’s skillset, a spot in Springfield was a more than realistic expectation (as a way of showing that he really has under-performed expectations, albeit at a near-All Star level.) He should have been a super-duper-star.
Wow this is a great question. He probably is the most talented player never to make an all star game. I think it’s all mental with him, he just doesn’t think it’s that serious. He reminds me of a less accomplished version of Kevin Mchale, by all accounts Kevin McHale was immensely talented, but he liked to play and joke around, and if he wasn’t playing with a driven guy like Larry Bird he may have had a similar career to Lamar Odom. Maybe.
But I think its just that he views basketball as simply a game, it’s a game he was born to play and he could be great at it, but since it’s just a game he’s content to be just good at it. Other things, (like eating an insane amount of candy) are more important to him and I guess if that makes him an underachiever then he’s an underachiver, at this point as a Laker fan I’ve come to accept him for who he is, the fact is I’ve always kind of been an Odom fan, just because he is so talented and versatile. But as I’ve watched him more I’ve come to respect the way he uses his talents just to simply fit in with the team and get the wins necessary to secure championships for the Lakers.
I think it has been a maturation process with him and he had to realize for himself that he just was never going to be an alpha dog in the league, and to be ok with that and now that he is I think everyone else is as well. Great talent, good player, I think we should accept him for his contributions, after this year he’ll be the owner of two championship rings.
It’s exactly why Phil has him as a 6th man. Of course Lamar has the talent.. but his drive is what’s set him apart. Maybe too much candy???? Who knows.
I think at the end of his career, he’ll be with the likes of Robert Horry and to some extent, James Posey. Lamar is only 31 in November. He could easily walk away with a few more rings being that unsung contributor.
Lets face it. When he’s beasting out there… the Lakers are tough to friggin beat.
Oh let me add that unless the lakers win a ring this year next year and probably another year after that he probably won’t be in the hall.
With Kobe “Alpha Dog” controlling the tempo and the # of shots available…Lamar’s game is somewhat dependent on who he is sharing the floor with. I see a difference in Lamar w/Kobe and Lamar w/o Kobe.
It’s admirable that he is able to accept his role and play it well. Not everyone would be able to.
Some might call him inconsistent or question his mental toughness…but I don’t…and I don’t think he cares either.
He is better than Amare
His generations Sheed. Whos a Sheed/Odom in the making? LeBron? (Just kidding)
Odom has one of the better skill sets period. Like you correctly alluded to, it has always been mental. he has struggled to find himself, from the ganja stunts to his on court antics to marrying Kim k’s sis. It’s obvious this guy is trying to fit in,he’s content with being there for the ride and not step on anybody’s toes. I think had he switched to the Heat last summer vintage Odom would resurface. Playing on such a star-studded team(not to mention a ballhog like Kobe) would stiffle your production. He’s cool as they get, I would draft him anyday.
Go Odom, support you kids and baby momma though
Odom’s a freaking stud. It’s just ridiculous that the Lakers are so loaded that they don’t even need to give this guy starters minutes.
Yes, he doesn’t have that mentality or the offensive game you need to be a go to guy in this league, but he’d still be the best player on a bunch of teams in this league. I mean, compare him to other 20ppg forwards who have been in the league for awhile like Randolph, Jamison, Brand, Jefferson… I’d take Odom over any of them in a heart beat.
verrrry hard question.
he isnt an underachiever or overachiever. he just wasnt born with that drive to be a killer on the floor. its understandable and frustrating. but he has a achieved it all…well except for the all stars but who cares he got a ring. so all his work has been jusitified.
his wife is khloe kardashian. that’s all you got to know about what kind of mind or mental state odom has.
could have had better and has the potential for a lot more. but settles for khloe. just like his skillset and talent. just like his wife. that’s lamar odom for you.
I was thinking about who are the best players who haven’t made an all star game while I was watching Phoenix. I was wondering if Jason Richardson should be in the discussion.
Definitely like ‘sheed — so talented just never put it together on a nightly basis. Disappointing because LO and ‘sheed BOTH could have been HOF if it was a question of talent alone.
If you ask me, his lack of consistency probably comes from all the damn CANDY he eats. The back seat of his car is covered in different bags of candy. He’s probably bouncing between sugar highs and after-sugar crashes every game.
Check this article: [sports.espn.go.com]
some excerpts:
Odom: “It’s funny because the games I played well were the games where I ate candy for breakfast.”
“This is bad news for the Lakers,” wrote Dr. Daniel Amen, an admitted Lakers fan. “I’ve been telling my patients for years that sugar acts like a drug in the brain. It causes blood sugar levels to spike and then crash, leaving you feeling tired, irritable, foggy and stupid. Eating too much sugar impairs cognitive function, which may explain why Odom doesn’t always make the smartest decisions on the court.”
A point that alot of people are missing is sometimes less is more. sometimes one needs to fall back a bit so that others can step up. what good is dominating like a Barkley or Lebron did or does and end up with nothing to show for it. People always say that players like Iverson need to blend in with the team yet on the other hand they’ll say a player like Odom who gives you the 15 & 9 need to do more. which is it? and a bench player can be better than a starter, you can’t have 5 charlie burgers on your second unit.
The left-handed Rasheed Wallace.
Ok, he’s not a HOFer. But, he is one of those guys that championship teams need on their teams. A guy that can do it all. He is supremely talented. But its no shock he’s never made an all star game. The reason being is he’s never been the guy and embraced being the guy. He’s not built like that mentally.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
Odom will probably never be an all-star or be in the hall of fame. But he is a great player. Kobe and the Lakers wouldnt have won last year without him. He is a key player. Teams that win championships always had key players. Every game he is always the x-factor. 19 rebounds game 1, how many did amare had? 4? I would rather have 1 ring and possibly one more after this year than being a 10 time allstar and no rings.
