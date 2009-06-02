UNDFTD X Fidel Castro Tee

UNDFTD always brings the heat, and this tee featuring former Cuban leader Fidel Castro playing basketball is no different.
After blowing off shelves when it first dropped, UNDFTD re-released this joint this past weekend at all their chapter stores and their shop online. Cop yours today, that is, unless you’re still support the embargo.
Mna the tee is alright but Dime who the hell is Leroy Smith? What is that all about? [www.getyourbasketballon.com]
Leroy Smith is the truth! He was the guy that beat out MJ for the varsity squad, subsequently making MJ who he is today. Nowadays, Leroy doin’ work!
Fuck Fidel Castro. He’s a murderer who’s destroyed his own country, and has put his own ego before the welface of his people. Anyone who idolizes this monster or Che Guevara needs an education.
And yes, I’m Cuban. I hope Castro dies a slow and painful death. If I’m fortunate, they’ll bury him somewhere with public access, so I can take a nice hot steamy shit on his grave once a year. Asshole.
viva la revolucion!
i like tees at Inkfruit.com … have been trying to get my fidel castro design printed but no go yet…
:(