UNDFTD “You Can’t Beat LA” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.07.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

Every year, UNDFTD comes correct for the L.A. faithful when it comes to the NBA Finals. Last year, their “Orlando Sucks” tees were seen all over the city, and this year’s batch will surely do the same. Check out the “You Can’t Beat LA” t-shirt in two different colorways after the jump. As a Celtics fan, even the model sells me on this.

You can cop yours today only at UNDFTD shops for $28.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSStyle - Kicks and GearUNDFTD

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 7 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP