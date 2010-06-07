UNDFTD “You Can’t Beat LA” T-Shirt

Every year, UNDFTD comes correct for the L.A. faithful when it comes to the NBA Finals. Last year, their “Orlando Sucks” tees were seen all over the city, and this year’s batch will surely do the same. Check out the “You Can’t Beat LA” t-shirt in two different colorways after the jump. As a Celtics fan, even the model sells me on this.
You can cop yours today only at UNDFTD shops for $28.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
was that the best model they could find?
@ Heckler
You must be kidding.
ShayMaria is sexy! I got both of those tees on Saturday when they realesed!
@heckler
we must not be looking at the same girl…
Just because she got no boobs….
@heckler wow. you must be blind.
damn.
yall suckas are too easily impressed.
shirt kinda tacky …and no, im not a boston homer either
you can beat LA, those shirts are garbage
I like a girl who doesn’t make the shirt go straight up and down like it’s on a hanger, but that’s just me.
You see this girl walk into your local bar . . . and all you mofos will be hitting on her.
Maybe for $5, but $28 for something that looks like it was silk screened by a 10 year old, I don’t think so.
No ta tas
that shirt isnt form fitting at all, so theres no way to tell what kind of talent this girl has unless she has some heidi montag in her. Looks like something most girls would sleep in. also, come on guys, theres no way she’s a model for this kind of demographic unless she’s hiding something under that pajama shirt. show some respect, you guys hatin just to hate.
LOL yall are fools, I just googled this check and she def has some tatas
[www.modelmayhem.com]
The shirt lied to me … you CAN beat LA! :-)
Model is quality, t-shirts not so much.
Plus @Heckler, ygos??
i swear i commented on this? about the shirt being a tie in with some converse chucks and their being a boston version too??? did it get deleted? or am i just going crazy?
shiiiit, an bout the girl… only dudes who are saying she aint fine are spotty fat net geeks who’s idea of the perfect woman is made from computer pixels.
How does a post about a t-shirt turn into a convo about a girl?
The model is a model for a reason! You dont the way she looks, i doubt you look much better.
Nice Tee ;) too bad they dont carry the one she’s wearing.
where can i buy one of these shirts?!?!??