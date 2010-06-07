UNDFTD “You Can’t Beat LA” T-Shirt

Every year, UNDFTD comes correct for the L.A. faithful when it comes to the NBA Finals. Last year, their “Orlando Sucks” tees were seen all over the city, and this year’s batch will surely do the same. Check out the “You Can’t Beat LA” t-shirt in two different colorways after the jump. As a Celtics fan, even the model sells me on this.

You can cop yours today only at UNDFTD shops for $28.

What do you think?

