After Haiti was hit by a second earthquake yesterday morning (measuring 6.1), our good friends at UNDRCRWN have joined the rest of the world in the relief efforts. Enter the “Assist Haiti” t-shirt, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to YelÃ© Haiti for the Haitian relief effort.

Also, throughout the week of January 20th-January 27th, UNDRCRWN will be donating 5% of their total web sales to YelÃ© Haiti.

The UNDRCRWN “Assist Haiti” T-Shirt is available now for $20.00 on www.shopundrcrwn.com.

