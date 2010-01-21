After Haiti was hit by a second earthquake yesterday morning (measuring 6.1), our good friends at UNDRCRWN have joined the rest of the world in the relief efforts. Enter the “Assist Haiti” t-shirt, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to YelÃ© Haiti for the Haitian relief effort.
Also, throughout the week of January 20th-January 27th, UNDRCRWN will be donating 5% of their total web sales to YelÃ© Haiti.
The UNDRCRWN “Assist Haiti” T-Shirt is available now for $20.00 on www.shopundrcrwn.com.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Are you guys saying UNDRCRWN waited until that 6.1 earthquake struck before deciding to help? Like, they were thinking “well, that first earth quake ain’t bad, we ain’t helping…they got hit by another pretty big one?!?! NOW we need to help!”?
This is really cool…I’ve been looking for a way to help out and this would be right up my alley.
@control
Seriously? Nah, they’ve been working on those since the first one and it just dropped yesterday.
Aron
Only pointing it out, because as you have it worded that is what you are indicating. I’m sure that isn’t the case, and UNDRCRWN always drops some good shit, I’m just pointing how you worded it…
@Dime…something has been wrong with the site for weeks. It looks like the alignment of the page is off. I see this grey background going down the right side of the page making it hard to read the text. I’ve been having to highlite the words just to read them.
@ control
Are you really nit-picking this? Like Mike Ditka says, “Come on, Man!”
Mike
Slow day at work, and I’ve been here since 3am…
Big Shot Bob…I’m with you on that. Only the grey is on the left of my screen.
I’m gonna cop one friday….payday…
I hear ya’ man – 3am? Shiiiiiiit I didn’t even know that time existed anymore.
But for real – that is a nice shirt, without a doubt
WOW…control is an ASSHOLE!!!!!!!!!
@MBE18….oops your right man I meant the left side.
Thanks for pointing that out Big Shot Bob. Mine has been like that for a couple weeks now. It’s annoying but the reads are worth just highlighting it.
@ control
in the words of ricky gervais “shut the fuck up”