UNDRCRWN “Chicago’s Finest” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
05.03.11 7 years ago

Not that UNDRCRWN needed a reason to drop some new heat, but honoring the youngest MVP in league history is as good a time as any. Sprinkled with iconic Chi-Town graphics, the “Chicago’s Finest” tee is a must-have for any fan of No. 1. Check it out in three colors after the jump.

If you want to get your hands on one of these limited edition tees, they’re available exclusively at Leaders 1354, Succezz and www.shopundrcrwn.com for $36.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP