UNDRCRWN Dream Team Collection

With the World Basketball Festival having now come to a close, and the 1992 Dream Team securely in the Hall of Fame, UNDRCRWN is doing their part in celebrating international dominance within the world of basketball. And keeping your looking good in the process. Without further ado, check out their “Dream Team” capsule collection below.

As the first U.S. Olympic team to include NBA stars, the designs featured in the latest UNDRCRWN collection use a vintage graphic treatment similar to those seen on the Dream Team’s uniforms. Much of that is due to the cultural impact of the squad, which attracted fans and followers on an international level.

If you’re interested, you can cop these pieces and more at www.shopundrcrwn.com.

