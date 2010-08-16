UNDRCRWN Dream Team Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.16.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

With the World Basketball Festival having now come to a close, and the 1992 Dream Team securely in the Hall of Fame, UNDRCRWN is doing their part in celebrating international dominance within the world of basketball. And keeping your looking good in the process. Without further ado, check out their “Dream Team” capsule collection below.

As the first U.S. Olympic team to include NBA stars, the designs featured in the latest UNDRCRWN collection use a vintage graphic treatment similar to those seen on the Dream Team’s uniforms. Much of that is due to the cultural impact of the squad, which attracted fans and followers on an international level.

If you’re interested, you can cop these pieces and more at www.shopundrcrwn.com.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP