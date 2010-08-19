UNDRCRWN Fab 5 T-Shirt Collection

Of all the UNDRCRWN t-shirts that I own, the “Ghetto Fab Dynasty” tee (with the raised basketball lettering) is the best one. Originally released in late 2006, UNDRCRWN is now rereleasing their “Fab 5” t-shirt collection, which also includes the “Gangsta !sh” and “Fab 5 Caricature” tees. Check out the whole series after the jump.
If you’re interested, you can cop these pieces and more at www.shopundrcrwn.com.
What do you think?
thug~!
This shirt won’t do much, will never win anything and then it will fade away
I used to have a Juwan Howard Michigan Jersey and a Toney Delk 00 Kentucky jersey. Come to think of it, I used to collect jerseys back in the day and I had some random ones.
Who the hell are Jimmy and Ray?! LOL
@4 Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, son. Learn your history
Sorry, pops.
Just giving a little humor there. Since they never really made a splash in the League…
Swagger, bald heads, long shorts, black socks, sagging, mixing bball with hip hop, acting silly on the court, etc These are all things they brought to bball good/bad
LOLOL @ That’s what’s up and s faced!
Seriously though, can we have a contest to win these? Although the Dime contests are usually a little sketchy in terms of actually receiving the prizes…
why is this shirt made? A group of guys that took money to go to UofM and never won anything, not even a Big Ten championship. Get this crap off your website
Definitely getting at least a couple of these. Hopefully Juwan will come through and get that elusive ring with the Heat this year.
bought some shit from undrcrwn and they never sent it…be warned
Damn the haters, the fact that the Fab 5 are STILL known shows the impact that they had. I’m still trying to figure out why they got all that hate. I guess being young, hood, talented, black and unapologetic about it was too much.
And speaking on them receiving money for going to Michigan; who’s bitching about the folks that are STILL making money off them?
Really?
Agree with s.bucketz, Undrcrwn never sent the sweater I ordered over two months ago. the people that work there dont even pick up their phones.