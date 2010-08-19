UNDRCRWN Fab 5 T-Shirt Collection

Of all the UNDRCRWN t-shirts that I own, the “Ghetto Fab Dynasty” tee (with the raised basketball lettering) is the best one. Originally released in late 2006, UNDRCRWN is now rereleasing their “Fab 5” t-shirt collection, which also includes the “Gangsta !sh” and “Fab 5 Caricature” tees. Check out the whole series after the jump.

If you’re interested, you can cop these pieces and more at www.shopundrcrwn.com.

