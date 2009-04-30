Undrcrwn ‘Gone Fishing’ Screensaver

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.30.09 9 years ago 2 Comments

Our boy Dustin Canalin of Undrcrwn created this cool screensaver in honor of the NBA Playoffs.

You know Undrcrwn always has the witty basketball inspired t-shirts, so in the honor of Kenny Smith’s ‘Gone Fishing’ segments on TNT Dustin came up with a cool screensaver. He’ll be updating it as teams fall off. You can download it at http://dustincanalin.blogspot.com/2009/04/official-gone-fishing-screensavers.html.

