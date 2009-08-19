UNDRCRWN “HIGH SCOR3R” TEE

08.19.09 9 years ago 5 Comments

“I’m not under contract … I smoke weed occasionally. … I’m not driving … I’m following the rules.”

Whenever something goes down in the basketball world, UNDRCRWN has been there to immortalize it in a t-shirt. So would you think this situation would be any different?

Flipping the classic Celtics mascot, UNDRCRWN has released the “HIGH SCOR3R” tee. And with only 30 in production, this truly is limited. If you want to cop yours, head over to www.UNDRCRWN.com.

