UNDRCRWN “HIGH SCOR3R” TEE

“I’m not under contract … I smoke weed occasionally. … I’m not driving … I’m following the rules.”
Whenever something goes down in the basketball world, UNDRCRWN has been there to immortalize it in a t-shirt. So would you think this situation would be any different?
Flipping the classic Celtics mascot, UNDRCRWN has released the “HIGH SCOR3R” tee. And with only 30 in production, this truly is limited. If you want to cop yours, head over to www.UNDRCRWN.com.
They have some dope shirts, I bought one after seeing them on ur site. I just wish I would have known there joints run big. I copped the XL and its big enough for a 1999 Rap video
That is priceless.
I like that he is actually wearing starbury sneakers and that the head is in correct proportion.
Instead of making 30 shirts the should have made 420!!
Yea I copped the Obama dunkin on McCain joint and UNDRCRWN makes some serious nice quality stuff too. It last.
Yooooo sorry your stuff didn’t fit, I made sure I wasn’t purchasing the joint unless it was big enough. Gotta always take into accounts stuff shrinkin after you wash.
However…lol I don’t think I will getting this one. Can’t wait to see what they put out next though.
gimme that in the knicks colorway