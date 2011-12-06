UNDRCRWN “Players Are Greater Than Owners” T-Shirt

Some debates live on forever. And after a 149-day lockout, it’s safe to say that NBA fans have some things to say. Now, UNDRCRWN gives you a chance to let your opinion be heard with their new “Greater Than” capsule collection. Of all the pieces, my favorite has to be this:

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at www.shopundrcrwn.com for $28.

What do you think?

