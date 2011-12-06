UNDRCRWN “Players Are Greater Than Owners” T-Shirt

Some debates live on forever. And after a 149-day lockout, it’s safe to say that NBA fans have some things to say. Now, UNDRCRWN gives you a chance to let your opinion be heard with their new “Greater Than” capsule collection. Of all the pieces, my favorite has to be this:
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at www.shopundrcrwn.com for $28.
What do you think?
Super weak tee for that price!
And yet the players conceded to the owner’s demands. Hmmm…
Wack!
28 for a graphic tee with 2 words on it? I’ll pass.
Also, 57>51, so I don’t know if this shirt is very accurate lol