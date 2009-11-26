UNDRCRWN x Rockport

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.26.09 9 years ago 3 Comments

With turkey being served today, you know that means Black Friday is going down tomorrow. So in addition to all your local sneaker shops having crazy deals, our friends at UNDRCRWN are dropping the exclusive UNDRCRWN x Rockport shoe. And with only 100 pairs globally, don’t sleep!

Truly for the aspirational at heart, the shoe features an array of luxe materials. The dark grey Melton wool & black suede upper is reminiscent of fabrics used on premium varsity jackets, while the black and white gingham lining counter-balances the darkness of the shoe.

Giving it the sense of luxury found in tailored suits and handcrafted luggage, pinstripes were also added to the upper. A butter soft leather heel and embossed leather patches on the tongue further compliment the refined aesthetic. To lighten up the design, a pop of color was incorporated through the use of pink-waxed laces. Hand sewn elements and purple stitching found on the heel mimic the construction of apparel and provides the perfect finishing touch to tie it all together. Altogether, a dope pair of kicks.

Starting November 27th, you can get them at www.UNDRCRWN.com for $110.

