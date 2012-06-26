UNDRCRWN ‘Young’ns’ & ‘Crwn Me’ NBA Finals T-Shirts

UNDRCRWN has a track record of making excellent basketball-inspired shirts and with the season coming to a close they have debuted two new Finals-related shirts.

For OKC Thunder fans, UNDRCRWN’S “Young’ns” tee is a must-have. Playing off the team’s logo and colors, the shirt pays homage to the greatness and future of the Thunder.

From UNDRCRWN:

“They call them inexperienced, not ready, not tested….not anymore. UNDRCRWN drops a new web exclusive dedicated to those who challenge the norm, fight the system, and deliver above expectation. This is for the “Young’ns” who are changing the way we experience culture- from our fashion to the game of basketball.”

Scoop up the tee (available in small â€“ 2XL) in Thunder Royal Blue for $28. Act quickly since this is a limited edition shirt which means there are limited quantities.

Perhaps topping the “Young’ns” shirt is their “Crwn me” tee which aims to end the LeBron hate by declaring that King James can finally be properly crowned. The shirt is a collaboration with the LeBron-owned Miami clothing store, Unknwn, as the shirt is only available at the store and on the UNDRCRWN website.

From UNDRCRWN:

“For years UNDRCRWN has been in support of ‘The King’. With a championship now under his belt, the (Post-‘Decision’) Miami Hate can finally rest.”

Available for $28 in small â€“ 2XL, this tee should be an essential part of any LeBron fan’s summer wardrobe.

Which one do you like better?

