UNDRCRWN’s “Birdman” and “Always Showtime” Tees

Rap beefs have nothing on hoop rivalries, especially when we’re talking about icons. And before Tupac & Biggie, the original East Coast vs. West Coast battle was between Magic & Bird. To commemorate one of the greatest rivalries in history, UNDRCRWN has created two tees – “Birdman” and “Always Showtime.” Check ’em out after the jump.

Both the “Birdman” tee and “Always Showtime” tee are currently for sale on www.shopundrcrwn.com.

