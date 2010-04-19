UNDRCRWN’s “Birdman” and “Always Showtime” Tees

Rap beefs have nothing on hoop rivalries, especially when we’re talking about icons. And before Tupac & Biggie, the original East Coast vs. West Coast battle was between Magic & Bird. To commemorate one of the greatest rivalries in history, UNDRCRWN has created two tees – “Birdman” and “Always Showtime.” Check ’em out after the jump.
Both the “Birdman” tee and “Always Showtime” tee are currently for sale on www.shopundrcrwn.com.
What do you think?
the birdman one is mad swaggg
^^^^ WHAT?!?!?!?!
^^^^^^ LOL ^^^^^^^
according to one of the shirts i seen on there…ur swagger sucks!!haha
these shirts are fire tho especially that showtime 1…any1 kno how much shipping is from the site??coodnt find it nowhere
undrcrwn does it again. They always leaving comp. behind on shirts. Good quality too. Naw they ain’t pay me but I’m just sayin truth is truth.
On a side note, don’t think I could rock that big bird joint, but that LA one is fire even if you ain’t a Laker fan.
the birdman one is mad gayyy