UNDRCRWN’s “King” T-Shirt

07.26.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

We realize it’s been All LeBron Everything on the site for the latter part of the day, but that’s what you get on perhaps the slowest NBA news day of the summer. But hot off the press, check out UNDRCRWN‘s new “King” tee. Starting today, they’ll be selling a limited run on their site, so don’t sleep! Also, check after the jump for some Photoshop fun they had as well…

What do you think?

