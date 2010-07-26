UNDRCRWN’s “King” T-Shirt

We realize it’s been All LeBron Everything on the site for the latter part of the day, but that’s what you get on perhaps the slowest NBA news day of the summer. But hot off the press, check out UNDRCRWN‘s new “King” tee. Starting today, they’ll be selling a limited run on their site, so don’t sleep! Also, check after the jump for some Photoshop fun they had as well…
What do you think?
“We realize it’s been All LeBron Everything on the site for the latter part of the day”
It’s like this everyday.
Would have sold more if it was a LePussy t-shirt
perhaps it should be “KIN6”
does the ‘g’ look like sperm to anyone else?
“Queen” or “Prince”?
Look at these hating peasants above. History shows that people always hate their King. People need to just bow down and avoid any eye contact with the King when he walks by, and no one will get be-headed.
repeat comments with edits FTW!
I think the makers of that T Shirt got the spelling wrong
Because K.I.N.G is not how you spell TRADER6
I think the wolves did better in that cleveland trade (even though I had no idea Telfair was with the cavs)
Ordered mine. Let’s go Heat!
why they still call him king? he never won championship, so he’s never been a king of nba. he left his “kingdom” to go to serve other star in dwade. its not hate, but i just can’t understand why people still have a need to call him a king.
agree with yoda.
We all may be witnesses. But you are ringless.
..undrcrwn is ass…i ordered a shirt and they never sent it..refunded me and offered me a discount on my next order but i said im good homie
you guys know that every player on any sports or entertainment that’s decent and have James for a last name will be dubbed “King” right? like “sir” for every Charles etc. its not because they actually costumed the nick only for LeBron.
