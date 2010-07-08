Unlock The Secret Formula To Greatness

07.08.10 8 years ago

Many of you have seen the Coca-Cola ad on our website, and are probably wondering what it’s all about. Well, Coca-Cola and Complex Media are offering one aspiring youth the opportunity to “unlock their secret formula” by winning an apprenticeship at LRG this summer! Other than interning at Dime, this is perhaps the next best thing.

The apprentice will learn ins and outs of the fashion business with one of its top executives courtesy of Coca-Cola and Complex. For more information on the contest and to enter, go HERE. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

