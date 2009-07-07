UPDATE: Orlando Summer League Action

07.07.09

Scouting guru David Thorpe, who spends a great deal of time working with Kevin Martin on honing his offensive arsenal, is out at the Orlando Summer League today live-tweeting the action. Because we don’t have the game on TV here, we’re relying on Thorpe’s eyes to get the scoop.

He’s really high on Ryan Anderson, who sunk back-to-back three’s in the Magic/Celts game. Thorpe went on to say that Anderson was the best player on the floor, followed by Gabe Pruitt and Coby Karl.

I was pretty high on Chris Douglas-Roberts coming out of Memphis. I berated Pat about wanting to write a feature on CDR right around the draft last year. We talked about how his upbringing in the boxing gyms of Detroit helped to develop a unique style on the court. Unfortunately, that style hasn’t translated particularly well to the League thus far. But there’s still hope.

“I think CDR can be a good bench scorer, but only if he learns to do it without so many dribbles.”

After a pretty rough opening day in the summer league, Sixers fans should be encouraged that Jrue Holiday is now trying to do what he does best – taking control.

Holiday is finally attacking off the dribble and it’s made a big difference.

Here are some other observations from Thorpe:

* T Williams is an intriguing guy. He’s a passer and a slasher, not a scorer. But he has potential.
* The Jazz vets are going to love playing with Maynor.
* Terrence Williams playing some pg. Smart move-he plays like a lead guard. Point forward is the appropriate term.
* Gotta love pg’s who turn down the open layup to get a teammate a dunk. Nice job Kevin Krueger!
* Holiday is not a finisher yet, but he will be. He’s big and craftier than you’d think.

Source: David Thorpe

TAGSChris Douglas-RobertsDavid ThorpeDimeMagEric MaynorJrue HolidayKEVIN MARTINryan andersonTerrence Williams

