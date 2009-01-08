UPDATE: Shaun Livingston traded to Grizzlies, then waived

Yesterday it was being reported that the Miami Heat had outright waived Shaun Livingston. Turns out the 23-year-old PG was in fact kept around, only to be traded today to Memphis and subsequently waived by the Grizzlies. The Heat sent Livingston and cash in exchange for a 2012 draft pick.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
thats good i hope livingston will get time there hes a really good player
livingston is so talented. blazers should of picked him up
@Andrej
What? He was cut….I think you misunderstood the article.
Looks like his career is done which is really a shame.
He can still go to Europe and get some change. More than he’ll get over here.
hope suns pick him up n maintain his robotic knees
That is messed up but it’s a business.
Side note: Bibby just missed possibly easiest layup of his career and it was in and at a crucial moment in 4th of game.
What’s in it for Memphis?
“Here’s a pick and some money – give us a guy we can immediately waive.”
Nice, no real nice dunk by Kenyon (Mr. Didn’t answer my question), but a dumb tech afterward.
Hope the Rockets think about Shaun if they can.
@GEE — I saw the dunk. What was the tech for?
I’m kind of not minding Dickie V calling an NBA game.
After he got that nice dunk, he wanna go complain about how it should have been an And1.
Yea truthfully I am not minding Dickie V either. He is saying Dazzler to much, but he is refreshing. Much better than Walton lol.
Meanwhile, my man Danny Granger is KILLING the Suns. He’s working on 20 before halftime.
what type of historical revisionism is necessary to make oneself believe that livingston was ever anything more than a really young player who was propped up by the twin pillars of ‘potential’ and ‘hype’? it’s a shame his career has been ass, maybe a free ride to college would be a nice safety net?
i wish him the best, but c’mon, it’s not like he was jay williams or anything (a guy who has shown the goods in college and was a very solid rookie), not calling him bobby hurley either, but those three PG’s all have something in common . . .
guess what it was?
Dang like that?!?! Granger seem like he All-Star bound this year for real.
Terry Porter might need to bow out gracefully.
@AB
A lot of cats were clowning me for picking Danny G in my fantasy league in the first round ahead of the Matrix, but who’s laughing now? :) I picked him in the later rounds last year when he was starting to beast it out, and I got him in the 1st round as a 12th pick.
I’m in the Philippines, and I really want to get my hands on a Granger jersey, but it’s too hard to cop one over here…I hope the Pacer store ships merch overseas.
OHH YEA BOUT MUTHA#@%$ TIME! ROCKETS GOT THAT FRESH W! Hard to measure that win cause Boston is scrugglin. Still a win is a win!
That was that get right I needed right there HELLO!
I like Marion, but did he just fall off for no reason or what? I don’t wanna believe he was just a product of the Suns system, because he was putting up the same numbers before Nash/D’Antoni got there, but damn…
Man I can’t even call it with Marion. He may not have been the product of the system per-say but it seems that was the best or near perfect system for him.
I said it couple days ago, everyone ain’t meant to leave and everyone ain’t meant to lead.
I think dude should have stayed with the Suns. He had a good thing going.
He is becoming a forgotten cat with the Heat.
AB,
Yep that’s exactly why I stayed away from picking him. The Matrix doesn’t fit in the Heat world as far as fantasy hoops goes. I actually got the chance to pick him again (I had back to back picks since I was the last to pick), but picked up Al Jeff instead who’s beasting it this year. The only regret I had is picking Bynum with my 3rd pick when I could have gotten B-Roy instead. Drew’s not been exactly replicating last season’s numbers. At least I’m dominating the FG and BLK cats in my roto league, especially when I was able to get Brook Lopez with the last pick :)
LOL Did Jones just try to murder the camp. Dang if he had hit that, ….Dickey V would have convulsed!
I got Vital (sp) with like 56 Dazzlers!
Stuart Scott sounded like he was in a tunnel lol.
There was no mention that JR Smith’s dunk at the 2nd quarter buzzer was from the free-throw line off the wrong foot.
Yea shake he just made it lol. Still nice.
@AB Vital just said same thing on Matrix.
He just ain’t what he used to be.
@Amar, i’m pretty sure livingston can pay in cash for the best education he could ever dream of for that safety net. goin to the nba was the best decision he’s ever made. hopefully he works hard and plays again somewhere.
@ buck — he could have gone to the NBA a bit later (higher sal cap, larger 1st nba contract, etc), while getting a free education. let his body grow into his length, become stronger, potentially not get injured the way he did? who knows . . . I just know that I wish someone paid my college for me. lol
I probably should have paid more attention to my jumper in that case, lol @ me.
LOL I am out on this. Von Wafer dunk attempt was horrible PLEASE DIME SHOW THAT TOMORROW IF YOU CAN!
To his credit he did make up for it later with a three.
Wait a minute lol no he didn’t that was horrible! Bwhahahahahaha!
G’night folks.
Hilarous!
Wait I am back. Granger is just stupid this year! 37 and a buzzer beater!
Puttin’ on fo his city folks!
Whew! Aight 1.
Marion bitched his way out of Phx and he never knew how good he had it!!
probably doesn’t need to be mentioned, but LA Tech sure does make some solid PFs (Karl Malone, P.J. Brown, Paul Millsap . . .)
marion had every right to leave the suns..they werent gonna win shit and he was gonna take all the blame anyway. Hes never been a play maker so that shouldnt have been expected when he went to the heat, plus they have nooooooo size…Meanwhile once he bounced look how quick they went from fun to watch contender to….well the marbury suns. Nash is lookin like old dallas nash…slightly above average pg.
He should go to europe. In the D-leauge he’ll get beat up… most of the guys there only have a 5th gear in game and in beating other guys up hehe. Europe is the best option to build his career back up. Make some money get his mind of this next magic thing which he isn’t gonna become. His ceiling is high but if he keeps falling at the bottom this shit ain’t gonna work.
steve nash is worse off without shawn marion than shawn marion is without steve nash.
i think shawn marion needs to play with a good-great point guard; but doesn’t need a “system”.
steve nash “needs a system” and players like shawn marion.