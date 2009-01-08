UPDATE: Shaun Livingston traded to Grizzlies, then waived

01.07.09 10 years ago
Shaun Livingston (photo. Land)

Yesterday it was being reported that the Miami Heat had outright waived Shaun Livingston. Turns out the 23-year-old PG was in fact kept around, only to be traded today to Memphis and subsequently waived by the Grizzlies. The Heat sent Livingston and cash in exchange for a 2012 draft pick.

Source: Yahoo! Sports

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP