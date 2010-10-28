Upset Special: Underdog Cavs do what LeBron couldn’t vs. Boston

It would be so much more scandalous had the Celtics/Cavs pre-game predictions floating around the Dime office actually come true — that Boston would let Cleveland win just to mess with LeBron James‘ head. But realistically, The Replacements knocked off the C’s for simpler reasons: They caught an old team on the second part of a back-to-back, Ray Allen‘s inconsistency reared its ugly head (4-13 FG, 0-5 3PA), Paul Pierce missed shots down the stretch he usually makes, and more importantly, this game meant everything to the Cavs. Fueled by a rowdy home crowd, J.J. Hickson put up 21 points, Boobie Gibson had 16 points and 8 assists off the bench, and Dan Gilbert had 15 shit-eating grins as the Cavs pulled off the upset that will have a lot of people clowning LeBron this morning … If we’re gonna use the same female/relationship analogies everybody was using when LBJ dumped Cleveland, last night would be like breaking up with a girl because you felt you could upgrade, then finding out she’d rebounded and slept with somebody else before you did … Hopefully, Mike Brown was sitting on his couch watching Hickson run past all of Boston’s bigs when it finally hit him: “Man, I should have played that kid more when we played Boston last year!” … Antawn Jamison went into the game saying he doesn’t know his role on the Cavs, and ended up playing just 20 minutes and getting just six shots. Disgruntled outburst coming in 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 … As the final seconds ticked off, Cleveland’s play-by-play guy screamed, “Sometimes, it’s the name on the front of the jersey! Not on the back!” (At least that’s what he was trying to say.) Now why’s he gotta go take a jab at Zydrunas Ilgauskas like that? Oh wait … Meanwhile, the Heat made light work of the Sixers to notch their first official W. Dwyane Wade bounced back with 30 points, while LeBron had 16 points and 7 assists, and Chris Bosh had 15 and 7 boards … In case you forgot, Blake Griffin is a beast. His overdue NBA debut started with a bang — an alley-oop on Nic Batum‘s head in the opening minutes of Clippers/Blazers — and continued with a series of follow dunks, spin moves and putbacks on his way to 20 points and 14 boards. But hopefully you didn’t forget that Brandon Roy is pretty good, too. B-Roy scored the final 11 points of the second quarter, capped by a step-back three in DeAndre Jordan‘s grill to beat the halftime buzzer, on his way to 22 points and 10 boards in the Portland win … Shouldn’t Fab Oberto have to get a red rubber band to hold his hair back now that he’s on the Blazers? … Rookie treatment: L.A.’s Willie Warren, Eric Bledsoe and Al-Farouq Aminu had to wear some ugly old-school prom joints to the Staples Center (“1970s unfortunate tuxedos” according to Mike Tirico). Rookie treatment, Pt. 2: Aminu and Bledsoe played about 30 seconds, while Warren got a DNP … Kevin Durant dropped 30 points on the Bulls (including a big drive-and-dunk on Luol Deng late in the 4th quarter), Russell Westbrook had 28 and 10 boards (including a two-hand dunk plus-one over poor Kyle Korver), but Thabo Sefolosha won the game for OKC down the stretch while scoring all of one point. Thabo was all over the place, getting clutch rebounds, steals, assists and blocks all at the right time … Other big stat lines from everybody else’s Opening Night: Tim Duncan put up 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks in San Antonio’s win over Indiana; Dirk Nowitzki dropped 28 points and Jason Kidd handed out 18 assists to lead Dallas past Charlotte; Joe Johnson had 22 points and 7 dimes in Atlanta’s win at Memphis; Amar’e Stoudemire had 19 points, 10 boards and 9 turnovers as New York beat Toronto; Brook Lopez posted 25 points, 9 boards and 3 blocks to lead New Jersey past Detroit; Carl Landry had 22 and 11 rebounds as Sacramento edged Minnesota; Chris Paul went for 17 points and 16 dimes to lead New Orleans past Milwaukee; and Carmelo scored 23 in Denver’s blowout of the Jazz … Golden State beat Houston in a fantasy hoops orgy: Monta Ellis put up 46 points, Stephen Curry had 25 and 11 dimes, David Lee had 17 and 15 boards, Luis Scola racked up 36 points and 16 boards, and Kevin Martin had 28 points on 17-of-17 from the line … Yao Ming didn’t play, since it was a back-to-back, and putting him on the court against the Warriors is like riding a Big Wheel on the freeway. So the Rockets won’t let Yao play two games in a row, and they won’t let him play more than 24 minutes in the games he does play. Reportedly, the team also doesn’t allow Yao to watch Fit TV when he’s at home, just in case he might be inspired to try some belly dancing or yoga … We’re out like John Wall‘s Rookie of the Year hype …