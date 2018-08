Upset Specials: Pacers burn the Heat, Clippers sting the Hornets

The honeymoon is over. At this point in the season, Miami was supposed to be annihilating lesser teams like Indiana. Instead, they are succumbing to a laundry list of fundamental breakdowns: defensive rotations, closeouts, ball movement and three-point shooting. Basically, everything that good role players are called on to do isn’t happening for the Heat. Submit yourandexcuses HERE … The Pacers, despite getting just 9 points fromand an off shooting night from(20 pts, 6-21 FG), were in control for the final three quarters. They ran a clinic on how to get open shots in the eventual 16-point win. On the other end, Indiana drew more charges than‘s bank statements while holdingto one of his worst games as a pro (3 pts, 1-13 FG, 5 TO’s). Indiana head coachactually said the key to the win was his defense going under every high screen, giving up jump shots that Miami just wasn’t hitting. O’Brien said that if the Heat had been making those shots, the Pacers would have been blown out … FYI, the ’06 Miami championship team was just 11-10 whentook over as coach mid-season. Just something to think about … An absolutely bizarre finish in L.A. led to New Orleans’ second loss of the season as well as the Clippers’ second win. After a late rash of turnovers, ugly possessions and missed free throws on both sides, the Hornets found themselves down by two with 13.1 seconds left. A wild(30 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts) miss created a scrum for the rebound. Naturally,ended up with the rock and saw West open under the rim, but his pass was too low and went off West’s leg out of bounds. Two(27 pts) free throws at the other end final sealed the win for the Clippers.had another huge night with 24 points and 13 rebounds …