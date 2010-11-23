Upset Specials: Pacers burn the Heat, Clippers sting the Hornets

The honeymoon is over. At this point in the season, Miami was supposed to be annihilating lesser teams like Indiana. Instead, they are succumbing to a laundry list of fundamental breakdowns: defensive rotations, closeouts, ball movement and three-point shooting. Basically, everything that good role players are called on to do isn’t happening for the Heat. Submit your Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller excuses HERE … The Pacers, despite getting just 9 points from Roy Hibbert and an off shooting night from Danny Granger (20 pts, 6-21 FG), were in control for the final three quarters. They ran a clinic on how to get open shots in the eventual 16-point win. On the other end, Indiana drew more charges than Antoine Walker‘s bank statements while holding Dwyane Wade to one of his worst games as a pro (3 pts, 1-13 FG, 5 TO’s). Indiana head coach Jim O’Brien actually said the key to the win was his defense going under every high screen, giving up jump shots that Miami just wasn’t hitting. O’Brien said that if the Heat had been making those shots, the Pacers would have been blown out … FYI, the ’06 Miami championship team was just 11-10 when Pat Riley took over as coach mid-season. Just something to think about … An absolutely bizarre finish in L.A. led to New Orleans’ second loss of the season as well as the Clippers’ second win. After a late rash of turnovers, ugly possessions and missed free throws on both sides, the Hornets found themselves down by two with 13.1 seconds left. A wild David West (30 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts) miss created a scrum for the rebound. Naturally, Chris Paul ended up with the rock and saw West open under the rim, but his pass was too low and went off West’s leg out of bounds. Two Eric Gordon (27 pts) free throws at the other end final sealed the win for the Clippers. Blake Griffin had another huge night with 24 points and 13 rebounds …
What is up with Wade? Dude needs to get his head and arse wired together!
The 06 Heat didnt have this much star power as they do now. All the Heat haters should be happy they lost to Indy though. Oh yeah, Is it too soon to give Blake Griffin the Rookie of the year trophy? That dude is a beast
I used to watch the clippers just for laughs; the commentary, the countless mistakes, wondering which guys were stoned, Mike Dumbleavy(Welcome Vinny), the new creative ways to lose, but now I get to enjoy the best dunking team in the league and I still get to laugh
has Miami had a game where the Big Three all played well?
Darko: 21 points@64% !!!
Its hilarious that people (read: the media) speak of Dampier as “help is on the way!”
What exactly is Dampier going to fix? Is he gonna teach The Big 3 about defensive rotations and how to move with out the basketball? Is he going to increase bench scoring or generate any kind of offense?
But I bet Bosh is excited, ‘cos Damiper is an expert at chillin’!
Hating on a team that looses this much just isn’t very fun.
“Indiana drew more charges than Antoine Walker’s bank statements”
Woooahhhh coooold :P
@Soopa,
Totally agree with LOL’ing at “Its hilarious that people (read: the media) speak of Dampier as “help is on the way!”
somebody said this on Yahoo that I had to share it:
“The only thing jelling on the Heat is Pat Riley’s hair”
awesome.
“Indiana drew more charges than Antoine Walker’s bank statements”
but Toine’s bank account is in the negatives…
lol @ Heat
FIRE ERIK!!!!
Calling Manu Ginobili “Baldie” was both funny and cold. But Dime, you can see that he now has lots of facial hair. Maybe he should go to a doctor that do hair transplant.
I very much enjoy it everytime Miami losses. To me, they are the bad guys. Still, I think they will get it together and finish the regular season with at least 50 wins.
Utah going against New Orleans in two days. Deron Williams versus Chris Paul. Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam as one popular guy from ESPN once described them. Williams is battered. Paul is healthy. Will be a very good game though considering how both teams are playing now.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
34. Everyone in the office will be on my Christmas list every year.
why people call manu baldie when so many players are bald but they shave their hair, so its not so obvious? i mean, wince carter is bald, ray allen, reggie evans…
as for heat, can’t help it but i’m grinning like a village idiot when i see how badly they play. is it soon to say that karma is a bitch? :)
LMAO @ Walkers bank account. Wow!
@yoda
Exactly, the other player try and hide it but Manu doesn’t care and leaves that ish out in the open. He fully deserves his baldie nickname.
Got to give some big ups to Nate, he filled in perfectly and was looking to set others up. Classy performance from Boston.
Good games last night!
I don’t like the two-page format, DIME! Change it back!
“We already won” LMAO
Lebron, Bosh and Wade…3 guys that don’t know what to do without the ball in their hands……lol….
Hey dime, did you see the Clippers Starting 5 last night? with Davis and Kaman out their starting 5 was bledsoe, gordan, aminu, griffin and jordan. for some reason i like that starting 5. i say let those guys play together a while. they are all young (think the oldest one is like 22), they all seem like they are trying to win and enjoy playing together, they are all athletic as hell, and they are very coachable and play hard. they are not the greatest team to watch as they dont know the game quite as well as the older guys but they play hard and i think they will gel and get more consistent as the season goes on. thats their future right there.
“Indiana drew more charges than Antoine Walker’s bank statements”
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
antione walkers bank account is none existent tho
Please stay healthy spurs (manu)
Thanks Smack for taking it easy on the Hawks–down 26 at end of 1st quarter. It was one ugly beating (only the scrubs kept if from being a 30+ piecing).
My only hope is that the Hawks’ master plan now is to totally sandbag against every worthy opponent in the regular season (giving such teams false confidence in regular season), knowing that no matter what, they still will finish somewhere between 4th and 6th seed in East, and then actually decide to play with heart when playoff time starts. (This will contrast sharply with past years’ strategy of playing well in regular season and then deciding to stink it up in playoffs.)
im with you IAN, they are looking really good and still have room to improve (defense anyone), they NEED to stay healthy! especially since i have a bet here in houston with a rockets fan on who will finish better (the bet came before the season) and so far im looking good.
Spurs are only playing good defense when they need to now. Imagine if they played it every possession. Baldie? That’s just Aron hate. Of all the dudes in the NBA to be calling that, you call a dude with hair on 90% of his head “Baldie”?
Manu’s new wife must be slappin’ the Rogaine to his dome on the daily, because last season that things was much, much bigger
Daaaamn Heat, don’t make it so easy us so-called haters. The Pacers? SERIOUSLY?????
And us getting beat by one of the top 3 teams in the L right now. No excuses for that. Great rally by the Spurs.
PS: Yall cats agreeing with me that a Lebron James team will ALWAYS be a letdown?
what ever happened to that one Heat stan …Sporty J or something like that?
Ranger
You won that bet 13 games into the season.
@QQ — You talk a lot of shit about Miami considering they did smack your team by like 30.
And when that Smack came around I actually said ‘The Heat are officialy scary right now. They destroyed us’.
When I talk shit, I talk bout what I see. I aint blind. I aint like Bron nut huggers here who always take one side and ignore the other.
But consider Miami. You know what people see RIGHT NOW? That they aint worth shit right now, that they painted a target, yet they can’t support it.
Maybe they’ll go on a 50 game winning streak after this game or something.
But until then… let ME talk MY shit.
Um, I’ll keep the movement going until somebody shuts me up…
2 PAGES Dimemag?!!??! REALLY????
GET IT TOGETHER
ian, in august the other guy said the rockets would win the division, and win between 57-62 games. lmao. after their 1st game against the lakers this year he (and other rockets fans) where talking about “this was a preview of your western conf finals.” i told him the rockets would not win 50 games and the spurs would finish with a better record and go farther in the playoffs.
so far seems pretty safe baring some freak injury.
Knicksfan84
You should shut up! Being a knicks fan already proves you are an idiot, and displaying your IQ in your name just confirms it even more. Everyone here knows you don’t like the 2 pages thing because you can’t count that high, but for those of us who can, it ain’t that bad.
I knew i was going to be getting called out pretty soon as if i went into hiding or something. Just been SICK to my stomach of watching ERICA SPOELSTRA continue to waste good talent. Theres to much at stack down here in south florida for Mr.Arison to let Spoelstra mess up our plans to boost our economy thru the years we are expecting to at least be in the championship. The roads are be fixed up in down town Miami. People have made Lebron massage this and that and the Lebron burger and etc. This is bigger than Wade now and his boy Spoelstra must go because the Mayor of Miami is on the phone right now as we speak with Arison telling him that he has already done his calculations on how he expected the Heat to boost our economy and we cant let Spoelstra who is starting to make our TERRORIST LIST watch down here mess up our plans. Im a HEAT FOR LIFE, M I A, 3 0 5 till i die and we will have the last laugh in JUNE…
MWAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Thats all
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I was reading an article where they were saying the Heat had a test because.. wait for it.. Roy Hibbert was coming to town.. i laughed so hard i damn near had a brain aneuyrsm LOL
My how quick they have fallin.. but they’ll still pull it together BUT if anyone thinkg Riley and Dampier are the answer i got some magic beans for you as well..
LOL Wonder how good Cleveland would be lookin right now???
@ Sporty J
Nah bruh we all laughing all the way to the bank.. your team looks a good 2-3 years off..
Have fun waiting in line like everyone else in the mean time :)
Yeah i really dont care about the 2 pages either..
LakeShow
Even with the Heat currently looking like a fail…It’s still A LOT better to be in Miami than Cleveland. You ever been to Cleveland? Place is a shit hole, I’d rather live a year in Miami than a lifetime in Cleveland. The only thing Bron could have done that would be worse than staying in Cleveland would have been signing with new york.
Props to Sporty-J for coming out and continuing to stand up for his team when things are down. I’ve poked fun at you a few times myself, but I respect you not hiding.
@RangerJohn
You love to toot your horn when your predictions look good but I seem to remember constant posts last year about how bad the Lakers looked and how thin their bench was… I guess you have something to boast about now.
@ Control
i feel you on the shithole part lol i got family in Oh10
But you know what im talkin about..
If thats the case Lebron shouldve said
“i need a new enviroment and South Beach would be the perfect spot.. for sunshine, lots or coke and orgies lol”
Id have become a fan INSTANTLY lol
Lol @ Lakeshow
I WISH…Lebron woulda come out with the real and just been
“I’ve decided to go play in Miami. I been in Cleveland/Akron my whole life and can’t nobody tell me I wouldn’t rather be spendin my time on South Beach. As a bonus, they got Wade, Bosh and Pat Riley….and no state income tax, but yeah, it’s Miami. Like that fool, Noah, said: Nobody comin to Cleveland for vacations. Hopefully, we can win some games too. Peace”
Nobody could hate on that.
@ Ian – don’t talk injuries. It’ll jinx your squad. It happens every year a Laker fan says, “Man, if Bynum stays healthy, we gonna kill people”….then a knee snaps like 18 hours later. I still think RJ needs to take a urine test…..just sayin
K Dizzle/LakeShow
If LeBron would have just been straight about the cocaine, hookers and Miami in general…you could have liked him, but it would have only lasted approx 2 days, because right after that he was wearing sunglasses in a dark night club. Ain’t no one can really like someone’s personality once that happens, so we’d all just be back to being on the hateraid (cept Spunky-J).
As 1 of Wades biggest fans i think its safe to say that Kobe will go down as the 2nd greatest SG of all-time and as Wades biggest fan i think its safe to say that Kobe is the best player in the league even though i had Wade #1 last year and Lebron #2 on my list. Wade and Lebron just dont have the same WORK ETHIC as Kobe and Jordan and the only player in the NBA who has it rather than Kobe is Durant. Those guys are to worried about being CELEBRITIES, HOLLYWOOD STARS, AND PARTY ANIMALS while Kobe is most likely working on his game as we speak. Yeah we signed “A BIG 3” but than we have a “BIG 3” weaklengths. ERICA SPOELSTRA is #1, Center is #2, and PG is #3 at my least most worry once Mike Miller comes back.. Lakers and Boston dont have those problems and reality is starting to set in for me that unless we fix our problems. We will be the laughing stock in all of sports. Like i said there jsut to much at risk and that includes the NBA nad David Stern is even telling Arison to fix this because he desperately needs the HEAT in the finals and wants to take his TALENTS TO SOUTH BEACH for the greatest finals in the history of the NBA. I must admit though i am a little concered about how we are starting the race because i thought we would have the best record in the league easily. But SPOELSTRA knows how to make even the best players in the league look bad and all that matters is how we finish the race once the dust settles in JUNE. Holla at you HATERS later because i have to finsh thorowing up on how Spoelstra cannot find an offense suitable enough to bring out the best in 2 of the top 3 players on the league and top 15 player in Bosh. THE ONLY MEDICINE THAT CAN MAKE ME FEEL ANY BETTER IS IF THE KNICKS WAS TO HIRE SPOELSTRA AFTER WE FIRE HIM lol. BUT I GUESS I WOULD DREAMING LIKE KNICK FANS WERE DREAMING OF LANDING LEBRON THIS SUMMER…
LMAO @ glasses in the club..
that really burns you dont it Control bruh lol i feel you tho hahahaha
everytime i see something like that “DOUCHE” just pops up in my head lol and few things make me refer to the at adjective exclusively lol
LMAO @ KDizzle
Yeah id have been wit that one too.. and they call us haters lol
Dime Crew:
Stop being greedy!!!!!!!!!!! Your advertisments make the pages take forever to load, now we have to visit two pages for Smack so you can get paid double on them? Think about your readers a little more,k?
@Sporty J – You one of the 5,000 people that show up to Heat games? Interesting with all the hype that arena looks half filled on TV.
Top 3 Reasons Heat fans give for poor start:
1. It’s all Spoelstra’s Fault
2. Wait till Mike Miller comes back!
3. We just signed Eric Dampier now more inside problems!
They all make me LMFAO, and then Lebron saying its not fun. Maybe he needs to add some Hawk players to the team so they can party it up in South Beach. Karma is a bitch!
@ CONTROL!!! Wearing sunglasses in the club is part of our culture as AFRICAN-AMERICAN so you might not unserstand KID… Lebrons not the first to do it and wont be last as celebrities like P-DIDDY for example do it or just some BLACK people in general. I hate to support a guy with a bad attitude like Lebron but since he has brought his TALENTS TO SOUTH BEACH. I had no choice but to become a WITNESS to not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, not 6, not 7, but 8 soon to be championships. HAPPYTHANKSGIVING to all and ITS BEEN A PLEASURE TO BRING MY TALENTS TO DIMES MAGAZINE TODAY…
@ control – I was ready to hate on you since I’m from Akron, then I remembered I’m FROM, now living in Phoenix but do vacation there for Ohio State games once a year.
@KDizzle – That’s all he had to do and people would have understood, and did that crap right at the beginning of free agency and not drag it on when he already knew what he was going to do.
Love the Quitness video, need to wear that shirt when he comes into town next month:
[www.youtube.com]
Bring back the quote: “Lebron has Harvard problems and is getting Community College advice”
@Sporty – You one of the spice girls? You gotta hook me up with Ginger spice since Posh already got hers.
@uneeda — You’re getting to read Dime’s content for free, aren’t you? If they’re not charging for content, they have to make money somehow.
Got to run guys to be continued to tomm and you just dont understand MIAMI in general. Theres just to much stuff in Miami to do especially if the team sucks like MY BELOVED CANES in football. You wont understand Miami unless you live in Miami. Thats like me trying to undertsand the culture of L.A. with there GANG problems. I think its GAY when a dude can go to a club a theres a bunch of FINE females in there and yet you are walking around with your boys looking MEAN and for a fight because a dude has on the color BLUE or RED. Im going to go holla at this girl in the club so we both can laugh at yall DUMB A$$e$ for fighting a dude because he has on the color blue or red. Again its just a different culture down here in Miami or in other parts of the WORLD where soocer is the 1st sport of choice in some countries. AGAIN UNLESS YOU LIVE THERE YOU WONT UNDERSTAND NO MATTER HOW MANY TIMES A PERSON EXPLAINS IT. P.S.-stop worry about my team and start worrying about your own teams and start watching your own teams.