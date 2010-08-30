USA 70, Brazil 68: World Championship Instant Analysis

#Lamar Odom #Kevin Durant #Derrick Rose
08.30.10 8 years ago 26 Comments

Why Team USA won: Kevin Durant and Chauncey Billups. Every time it seemed things were about to get out of hand for the favored Americans, Durant would stick a jumper or score at the rim, or Billups would attack the basket and get himself free throws or a layup. In the first half the whole team got away from playing aggressive offensively, before KD and Chauncey set the pace in the second half and got the U.S. over the hump to avoid an upset.

Why Brazil lost: They couldn’t shoot. In particular, they couldn’t shoot in the fourth quarter. In one stretch they missed about 4-5 threes in a row, as Leandro Barbosa finished 3-for-13 beyond the arc for the game. In the final three seconds, Marcelo Huertas bricked a huge free throw and Barbosa missed a layup (albeit a tough one) at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.

Key numbers: Kevin Durant (27 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls, 7 turnovers); Chauncey Billups (15 pts, 1-7 3PA); Derrick Rose (11 pts, 4 stls); Lamar Odom (8 pts, 9 rebs); Marcus Vinicius (16 pts); Leandro Barbosa (14 pts, 4 stls, 5-18 FG); Tiago Splitter (13 pts, 10 rebs); Free throws (USA 23, Brazil 8).

Next up: Team USA vs. Iran (Wednesday), Brazil vs. Slovenia (Wednesday).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Kevin Durant#Derrick Rose
TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagKEVIN DURANTLAMAR ODOMLatest Newsleandro barbosaMarcelo HuertasTIAGO SPLITTER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP