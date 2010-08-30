USA 70, Brazil 68: World Championship Instant Analysis

Why Team USA won: Kevin Durant and Chauncey Billups. Every time it seemed things were about to get out of hand for the favored Americans, Durant would stick a jumper or score at the rim, or Billups would attack the basket and get himself free throws or a layup. In the first half the whole team got away from playing aggressive offensively, before KD and Chauncey set the pace in the second half and got the U.S. over the hump to avoid an upset.

Why Brazil lost: They couldn’t shoot. In particular, they couldn’t shoot in the fourth quarter. In one stretch they missed about 4-5 threes in a row, as Leandro Barbosa finished 3-for-13 beyond the arc for the game. In the final three seconds, Marcelo Huertas bricked a huge free throw and Barbosa missed a layup (albeit a tough one) at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.

Key numbers: Kevin Durant (27 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls, 7 turnovers); Chauncey Billups (15 pts, 1-7 3PA); Derrick Rose (11 pts, 4 stls); Lamar Odom (8 pts, 9 rebs); Marcus Vinicius (16 pts); Leandro Barbosa (14 pts, 4 stls, 5-18 FG); Tiago Splitter (13 pts, 10 rebs); Free throws (USA 23, Brazil 8).

Next up: Team USA vs. Iran (Wednesday), Brazil vs. Slovenia (Wednesday).