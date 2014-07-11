Team USA Jerseys For 2014 FIBA World Cup Leak

The jerseys that Team USA will wear at the 2014 FIBA World Cup have leaked.

Here’s a photo of Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony wearing the design Team USA donned at the 2012 Olympics.

Team USA begins training camp later this month and will play several exhibition games in August. The 2014 FIBA World Cup tips-off on August 30th in Spain.

What do you think of Team USA’s new look?

