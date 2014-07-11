Team USA Jerseys For 2014 FIBA World Cup Leak

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.10.14 4 years ago

The jerseys that Team USA will wear at the 2014 FIBA World Cup have leaked.

The photos below are courtesy of Nikeblog.com.

Here’s a photo of Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony wearing the design Team USA donned at the 2012 Olympics.

Team USA begins training camp later this month and will play several exhibition games in August. The 2014 FIBA World Cup tips-off on August 30th in Spain.

(H/T Bleacher Report)

What do you think of Team USA’s new look?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS2014 FIBA World CupStyle - Kicks and GearTeam USA Basketball

